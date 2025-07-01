Microbes That Build: Scientists Develop Technology for Mars Infrastructure

Researchers have developed a self-growing microbial system capable of autonomously building structures on Mars using local regolith and 3D printing.

Published in the Journal of Manufacturing Science and Engineering, the study introduces a synthetic microbial community of diazotrophic cyanobacteria and filamentous fungi. These organisms work together to produce biomaterials that bind Martian sand, dust, and rocks into solid forms, making it possible to produce everything from shelters to everyday furnishings directly on Mars' surface.

Background

After many successful space missions and data retrieved from Mars rovers, the concept of human life on Mars seems to be a little closer to reality. As a result, space scientists and engineers are even more focused on establishing a long-term human presence on Mars. However, with Mars more than 140 million miles from Earth, building the necessary infrastructure is one of the challenges standing in the way.

Most research is focused on the in situ development of materials, as sending construction materials from Earth is both costly and impractical. Traditional bonding techniques using magnesium, sulfur, or geopolymer-based materials have potential, but require hands-on operation, which isn’t a plausible option.

Looking for an alternative, a team from Texas A&M University and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is investigating bio-manufacturing with engineered living materials and organisms to create building materials on Mars' surface.

Methods

Funded by NASA, the team has developed a synthetic lichen system that builds materials autonomously, requiring no external intervention. The system combines cyanobacteria with fungi to mimic the natural resilience of lichens. The cyanobacteria convert atmospheric gases into nutrients and oxygen ,whilst the fungi initiate mineralization and bind metal ions to their cell walls.

Additionally, the cyanobacteria enhance carbonate ion concentrations through photosynthesis, while the fungi provide structure and promote the formation of biopolymers. These properties are key for binding Martian regolith particles into a usable material for 3D printing.

Their approach builds on earlier experiments that used microbe-mediated self-growing technology, such as bacterial mineralization to glue sand particles into masonry and using ureolytic bacteria to produce calcium carbonate bricks.

Results and Discussion

The team's successful study indicates real potential for autonomous building in extreme environments. Unlike other microbial systems that have been developed, the proposed system is self-sustaining and resilient.

The lichen-like system's use of heterotrophic filamentous fungi means it can produce its own biominerals and survive harsh environments much better than heterotrophic bacteria. Paired with cyanobacteria, they form a closed-loop system where each species supports the other's growth and functionality, resulting in improved cohesion and strength in the printed 3D structures.

Conclusion

The researchers demonstrated that this microbial coculture works impressively using only Martian regolith simulants, air, light, and an inorganic liquid medium. No human intervention is needed. The mutual support between fungi and cyanobacteria leads to much stronger growth than either could achieve alone.

Next, the team plans to refine the technology by developing a printable “regolith ink” for 3D printing via direct ink writing. This approach could provide a reliable, self-sufficient way to construct habitats and infrastructure for long-term Martian missions.

Journal Reference

Rokaya, N., Carr, E., Wilson, R., & Jin, C. (2025). Bio-Manufacturing of Engineered Living Materials for Martian Construction: Design of the Synthetic Community. Journal of Manufacturing Science and Engineering, 1–8. DOI: 10.1115/1.4068792, https://asmedigitalcollection.asme.org/manufacturingscience/article-abstract/147/8/081008/1218408/Bio-Manufacturing-of-Engineered-Living-Materials

