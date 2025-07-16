NxLite™ Unveils L80, the Industry's First Low-E Sputter Coating for Polycarbonate and Acrylic Enabling New Window Applications

Cleantech innovator NxLite™ today announced the commercial launch of NxLite L80, the industry's first low-emissivity (low-E) sputter coating that can be applied to polycarbonate and acrylic sheets. Also coated on glass as thin as 0.5 mm, NxLite L80 enables customers to integrate advanced energy-saving features into a wider and more innovative range of products, including windows, secondary glazing, commercial refrigeration, and vehicles.

Image Credit: NxLite Inc.

Delivering the high visible light transmission (Tvis) and high-fidelity color rendering expected from a premier silver-based coating, NxLite L80 is uniquely open-air stable, enabling its use on surfaces exposed to the environment. Unlike other sputter coatings, NxLite L80 can be used in monolithic applications, removing a long-standing technological barrier for manufacturers.

“For the first time, manufacturers don’t have to compromise. They can get the superior energy efficiency of a low-E coating with the lightweight design flexibility of polymers,” said Lisa Green, Director of Product Management at NxLite. “When manufacturers need see-through products with advanced energy efficiency, they can now choose the right substrate for their application—whether that's glass, thin glass, acrylic, polycarbonate, or a combination.”

NxLite L80 offers a unique combination of performance and design flexibility:

Superior Energy Efficiency: NxLite L80 offers an improved U-value and Solar Heat Gain Coefficient (SHGC) compared to competing pyrolytic or ITO-based coatings, resulting in greater year-round insulation and energy savings.

Exceptional Clarity: The coating presents a color-neutral, nearly invisible appearance ideal for applications where visual quality is critical.

Design Freedom with Polymers: For the first time, the thermal performance of a low-E sputter coat can be applied directly to lightweight, shatter-resistant polycarbonate and acrylic, unlocking new product design possibilities.

Made from Earth-Friendly Materials: Forgoes rare-earth materials in favor of readily available, environmentally sound materials.

The technology is ideally suited for a range of applications. “Our launch partners are already designing NxLite L80 into next-generation products,” adds Green, noting applications in:

Window & Door Manufacturing: Use in traditional IGUs or incorporate thin glass or lightweight thin polycarbonate as a middle pane for thin triples.

Architectural Retrofit: Air-stability enables high-performance, lightweight window inserts and secondary glazing for existing buildings.

Air-stability enables high-performance, lightweight window inserts and secondary glazing for existing buildings. Commercial Refrigeration: Lightweight, energy-saving doors and displays.

Transportation & Automotive: Energy-efficient glazing for cars, buses, RVs, trains, aerospace, construction, agriculture, and specialty vehicles for lightweighting, comfort, and fuel savings.

“L80 is the first in a new line of coatings focused on bringing durable, high-performance energy efficiency to a wider range of materials,” said David Mather, NxLite’s CEO and Chairman. “As the world prioritizes sustainability, the demand for innovative, energy-saving materials has never been stronger, and we are ready to meet that demand.”

The introduction of L80 follows the recent opening of NxLite’s $9-million Advanced Innovation & Manufacturing (AIM) Center in Canton, Michigan, which provides the commercial-scale capacity to meet growing demand for its revolutionary nano-coatings.

Availability

NxLite L80 is available on a variety of substrates and thicknesses to meet diverse manufacturing needs:

Glass: 1 mm, 2.3 mm, 4 mm, 5 mm, 6 mm

Acrylic: 3 mm, 5.6 mm

Polycarbonate: 1.5 mm, 3 mm, 6 mm

Custom thicknesses and sizes may be available upon request.