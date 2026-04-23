Advanced Glazing Systems Reduce Building Cooling Energy Demand

Optimized glazing technologies significantly lower indoor temperatures and cooling loads. Experimental and simulation results show over 50% energy savings, improving thermal comfort and reducing carbon emissions in hot-arid climates.

A new study published in Scientific Reports investigates advanced glazing technologies as a passive strategy to improve building energy efficiency in hot-arid climates. The researchers show that combining experimental testing with simulation modeling enables a comprehensive comparison between conventional and high-performance glazing systems. The results demonstrate that optimized glazing can significantly reduce indoor temperatures and cooling energy demand, easing pressure on electricity systems and lowering carbon emissions.

Passive Strategies for Energy-Efficient Buildings

The growing demand for energy and rising concerns about climate change have increased the urgency for energy-efficient building solutions. Buildings consume a significant portion of global energy, with heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems accounting for the largest share. In hot climates, cooling requirements dominate overall energy use. Glazing systems in the building envelope play a key role in controlling heat transfer between indoor and outdoor spaces.

Conventional glazing permits substantial solar heat gain, which increases cooling loads. Studies have shown that windows are major contributors to heat transfer because their thermal transmittance is higher than that of walls. While developments such as double and triple glazing, surface coatings, and gas-filled cavities have improved performance, most existing research has focused on cold climates. As a result, there is limited understanding of their effectiveness in hot-arid environments.

This study addresses this limitation by systematically evaluating different glazing systems under realistic environmental conditions in Cairo, Egypt. The main objective is to identify glazing solutions that reduce solar heat gain while maintaining indoor thermal comfort. The research integrates experimental measurements with simulation modeling to deliver a comprehensive and reliable performance assessment.

Download the PDF of this page here

Experimental Design and Simulation Framework

The study uses a combined approach of physical experiments and computational simulations to ensure accuracy and practical relevance. In the experimental phase, the researchers evaluated four glazing types: single-glazed clear glass, double-glazed clear glass, low-emissivity glazing (Vistalite sky-blue), and solar control glazing (Stopray Smart 30).

They constructed small chambers from concrete and brick to represent building envelope conditions. Each chamber contained one glazing type and included temperature sensors linked to an Arduino-based data logging system. These sensors recorded temperature changes continuously throughout the day.

The researchers sealed the chambers carefully to prevent heat leakage and ensure reliable measurements. The recorded temperature data provided a direct measure of glazing performance under real climatic conditions. In the second phase, the researchers applied TRNSYS 17 software to simulate thermal behavior. They first reproduced the experimental setup within the model to verify its accuracy.

After validation, the researchers extended the simulation to a full-scale case study of a seven-story office building in Cairo. The model enabled evaluation of annual performance under realistic conditions. This integrated approach allowed analysis of both short-term thermal response and long-term energy performance.

Thermal Performance and Energy Savings

The results depict distinct differences in thermal performance among the tested glazing systems. Over a 24-hour cycle, all configurations followed similar temperature patterns, with peak values in the afternoon. However, the peak temperatures differed significantly across the systems.

Single-glazed clear glass performed the worst, with indoor temperatures reaching up to 58°C. Double glazing reduced the peak to 48°C, demonstrating the effect of the insulating air gap. Low-emissivity glazing lowered the temperature further to 45°C by reflecting infrared radiation. Solar control glazing delivered the best performance and limited the peak temperature to 41°C.

A graph is drawn to highlight these differences and shows how advanced coatings reduce heat gain throughout the day. Solar control glazing performs better because of its low Solar Heat Gain Coefficient, which filters incoming solar radiation and limits heat buildup indoors.

AnnuaSolar-control glazing delivered the best performance, limitingl simulations showed even greater benefits. Buildings with conventional double glazing experienced extreme indoor temperatures, reaching up to 45°C in summer. In contrast, solar control glazing maintained a narrower temperature range, with maximum values around 33°C. This indicates a 22% improvement in thermal performance.

Energy analysis further demonstrates the effect of glazing choice. During peak summer months, cooling energy consumption decreased from 2650 kWh for standard glazing to 1200 kWh with solar control glazing. This represents a reduction of more than 50%. The cooling load graph shows a clear drop in peak demand, indicating more efficient Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) operation.

The study shows that carbon emissions decreased significantly with, an estimated reduction from 1325 kg of CO 2 to 600 kg over two months, which equals a 54.7% decrease. These results show that advanced glazing improves thermal comfort and also supports environmental sustainability.

Implications for Sustainable Building Design

This study highlights the importance of advanced glazing systems in improving building energy efficiency in hot-arid climates. These technologies reduce solar heat gain, which lowers cooling demand, operating costs, and carbon emissions.

The findings indicate that solar control glazing is highly effective for large office buildings where cooling dominates energy use. Although it slightly reduces visible light transmission, the energy savings outweigh this limitation. The study also shows the benefit of combining experimental work with simulation. The validated simulation model offers a dependable tool for future design and optimization.

The research supports the use of smart building materials in sustainable development. Overall, the study provides a clear framework for selecting glazing systems based on climate and building needs. It emphasizes that innovation in building envelope materials is essential for addressing global energy challenges and for creating more sustainable and comfortable built environments.

Journal Reference

Elshamy, A. I., Elgefly, Y., et al (2026). Assessment of advanced glazing systems for building energy efficiency in hot-arid climates. Scientific Reports, 16(1), 12204. DOI:10.1038/s41598-026-46722-4, https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-026-46722-4

Disclaimer: The views expressed here are those of the author expressed in their private capacity and do not necessarily represent the views of AZoM.com Limited T/A AZoNetwork the owner and operator of this website. This disclaimer forms part of the Terms and conditions of use of this website.