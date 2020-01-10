GSSI will be at World of Concrete 2020 Displaying the StructureScan Mini XT

GSSI, the world’s leading manufacturer of ground penetrating radar (GPR) equipment, will be at World of Concrete held on February 4-7, 2020 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Visitors to the booth will be able to get demos of the StructureScan™ Mini XT all-in-one concrete inspection GPR system, the Palm XT miniaturized GPR antenna for the StructureScan Mini XT, and the industry-leading compact UtilityScan® GPR system.

The rugged, compact, and flexible StructureScan Mini XT is ideal for locating rebar, conduits, post-tension cables, and voids. The Mini XT can help identify structural elements, including pan decking and concrete cover, and can also provide real time determination of concrete slab thickness.

The Palm XT antenna is a miniaturized GPR antenna designed to greatly enhance the capabilities of the StructureScan Mini XT. The handheld Palm XT antenna turns a basic Mini XT into an advanced system by giving users unparalleled access in tightly spaced areas and enabling overhead scanning. Designed to withstand challenging construction sites, the Palm XT is an excellent choice for contractors who need to perform concrete scanning services.

When you stop by the booth, don’t forget to check out the UtilityScan, a compact GPR unit that is extremely portable and easy to maneuver in tight survey areas. This model sets a new standard in performance and price. UtilityScan features a robust new wireless antenna that can handle required data rates and is ruggedly built to withstand challenging field conditions. The electrical design uses GSSI’s patented HyperStacking technology, which has proven to increase depth penetration in challenging soils, while also providing high near surface data resolution. The unit also has a backup Ethernet connection if Wi-Fi is not desired or allowed on a particular jobsite or facility. The UtilityScan can also be equipped with the LineTrac™ accessory, which helps locate specific power sources situated underground, including AC power and induced RF energy present in conduits.

Source: https://www.geophysical.com/