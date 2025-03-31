GSSI and Hamm AG present Real Time Density Scan for Asphalt

GSSI and Hamm AG present RealTime Density Scan for Asphalt GSSI, the world’s leading manufacturer of ground penetrating radar (GPR) equipment, has reached a long-term agreement with Hamm AG, the world’s leading roller manufacturer, to integrate a key new sensor to their digital compaction assistant Smart Compact for tandem rollers.

The agreement enables a new era in asphalt compaction technology for real-time quality control (QC) and for quality assurance (QA) on asphalt paving jobs.

Hamm and GSSI have worked closely to create the RealTime Density Scan, a high-speed, highly accurate sensor that can handle harsh paving conditions such as vibration, dirt, moisture, and temperature under a roller. Finally, roller operators have the compaction control they need to ensure uniform densities and to create longer-lasting roads using less energy.

Given the trajectory of Density Profiling Systems in the industry, the natural next step in the PaveScan ecosystem was to integrate this technology into asphalt rollers. This agreement with Hamm combines the long-standing strengths of each company to provide customers with a truly innovative solution on a large scale. We couldn’t be more excited about working with Hamm and the future of DPS. GSSI President Chris Green

GSSI has been working on the core GPR sensors and algorithms required to deliver highly accurate results across a large range of compaction scenarios for a number of years.

This is a hard problem to solve at the accuracies required... DOTs pay bonuses for good density because their research shows that each 1% change in compaction can extend or shorten road life by 10% or more. Since water is the enemy of all roads, getting good densities over the entire job is key to longer road life, since it seals out salt and water. However, the problem has always been that paving contractors have meager feedback for rolling asphalt to the right density. Knowing surface temperature, roller pass count, and stiffness are all great, but they can never be combined to give the density values contractors need at the accuracy DOTs pay for. Gauges and cores provide only spot density values, typically too late and too sparse to assure longevity. GSSI CTO Dr. David Cist

PaveScan technology has been used by numerous domestic and international DOTs for many years. The first few years of this work were primarily focused on quality assurance, which is making sure the road meets specifications after the job is done. The next step was to work with DOTs and contractors around the world to design a system that allows for real-time Process Control, which enables contractors to fix problems during the job rather than just pay for them after the job is over. This is a win-win for everyone involved.

Extensive testing across a variety of conditions consistently shows that PaveScan products in the Plant and on the asphalt mat provide actionable density information at all stages of the process, something that hasn’t been possible before. A growing portion of GSSI’s business is what they call Industrial Integration in diverse fields, from measuring whiskey barrels to refractory bricks.

Our job is to create the best GPR sensors in the world and then work with partners to create innovative solutions that have the potential to revolutionize industries. Every problem is unique, but the goal is always the same, make something that customers quickly decide that they can’t live without. GSSI President Chris Green