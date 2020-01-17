Gira, one of the world’s leading full-range suppliers of intelligent system solutions for building management exhibit at [email protected], 2020: the exclusive trade event for architects and interior designers.

Gira Video Home Station 7 surface-mounted, White Glass - The new Gira surface-mounted video home station 7 combines living comfort with security, and cannot fail to impress with its purist design. Image Credit: Gira

The 2020 edition of [email protected] takes place on the 29th to 30th January 2020, in the fashionable creative hub of Shoreditch at the Old Truman Brewery, London: 1pm – 8pm, levels G1 & T1.

Carefully curating only the most cutting-edge and life-enhancing innovations, [email protected] 2020 is the 8th edition of this exclusive design oriented show. Offering Gira a opportunity to connect with leading Architects, Interior Designers, Shopfitters, Engineers, Urban Planners, Property Developers, Goverment agencies and final year architectural design students, the focus of this year‘s [email protected] is ‘Sensory Design/Acting Natural‘.

Following an extensive exhibitor selection process, Gira, will pioneer the latest in ‘Intelligent Building Technology’ from Stand 13, demonstrating its global reputation for timeless product design, sustainability and longevity, as well as influencing the built environment of tomorrow.

At this year’s [email protected], Gira will demonstrate the following inelligent products and technologies:

Gira Video Home Station 7: an award-winning modern surface- mounted video and door communication system with 7-inch TFT touch display. The display automatically switches on the instant someone rings the doorbell, ready to conveniently operate and set functions via the intuitive menu. Users can define ‘favourite’ functions from the start screen, as well as ‘one-touch’ buttons that allow for super quick and convenient light control and door entry – even when the display is set to off-mode.

Gira System 106: a modular door communication system with metal front plates in an elegant, minimalist design. Individual modules can be combined flexibly and arranged vertically, horizontally or in squares to service multi-occupancy buildings or individual households.

a modular door communication system with metal front plates in an elegant, minimalist design. Individual modules can be combined flexibly and arranged vertically, horizontally or in squares to service multi-occupancy buildings or individual households. SIP Client with Gira G1: a new signaling protocol via Gira G1 for initiating, maintaining and terminating real-time sessions, including voice, video and messaging applications. The intelligent central operating unit Gira G1, can now function as a SIP client (Session Initiation Protocol) so that the end user can manage internal calls and video subscribers, alongside lighting and security, all from one screen. Managing and controlling every aspect of building technology, Gira G1 now offers dual functionality with its ability to be used as a KNX interface and SIP home station.

All products on display will be supported by Gira UK experts ready to discuss and guide stand visitors on product suitability, user benefits, technical specification and potential supply/distribution.

Mark Booth, Managing Director at Gira UK Ltd, comments “We are attending [email protected] for the third consecutive year and look forward to representing our creative, hands-on approach to technology amongst the architectural and design communities. As an advocate of sustainable design that is innovative and future proof, we are keen to demonstrate how our intelligent system solutions for electronic and interconnected digital building management, can achieve the best-in design and user-convenience for every project – residential or commercial.”

‘Made in Germany’, Gira products and solutions epitomise high quality manufacturing to produce reliable, safe and durable home automation, all with a timeless aesthetic. The numerous prestigious international awards received, like the “iF Award“, “Red Dot Award” and “German Design Award“, are testaments to the exceptional design quality of Gira where design and function come alive.

Source: http://www.gira.com