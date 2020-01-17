Peab Builds Senior Living in Hudiksvall

HälsingeBygg, a Peab Group company, has been commissioned to build Håsta senior living in Hudiksvall. The customer is Hudiksvall Municipality and the contract is worth SEK 125 million.

The project comprises an addition to Håsta nursing homes. The addition consists of two new buildings with 24 apartments each that share common and work space as well as extending an existing building with a kitchen, dining room and technical space.

“We are very pleased for the opportunity to take on this project for Hudiksvall Municipality. Helping to build the community is important to us. HälsingeBygg is a local company which means this project will to a large extent be produced with local resources,” says Fredrik Timan, Region Manager Peab.

The project is a general contract. Construction will begin in March 2020 and occupation is expected to take place at the end of 2021.

The project will be order registered in the first quarter of 2020.

Source: https://www.peab.com/