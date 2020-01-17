Posted in | Materials and Engineering

Peab Builds Senior Living in Hudiksvall

HälsingeBygg, a Peab Group company, has been commissioned to build Håsta senior living in Hudiksvall. The customer is Hudiksvall Municipality and the contract is worth SEK 125 million.

Related Stories

The project comprises an addition to Håsta nursing homes. The addition consists of two new buildings with 24 apartments each that share common and work space as well as extending an existing building with a kitchen, dining room and technical space.

“We are very pleased for the opportunity to take on this project for Hudiksvall Municipality. Helping to build the community is important to us. HälsingeBygg is a local company which means this project will to a large extent be produced with local resources,” says Fredrik Timan, Region Manager Peab.

The project is a general contract. Construction will begin in March 2020 and occupation is expected to take place at the end of 2021.

The project will be order registered in the first quarter of 2020.

Source: https://www.peab.com/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Peab AB. (2020, January 16). Peab Builds Senior Living in Hudiksvall . AZoBuild. Retrieved on January 16, 2020 from https://www.azobuild.com/news.aspx?newsID=23059.

  • MLA

    Peab AB. "Peab Builds Senior Living in Hudiksvall ". AZoBuild. 16 January 2020. <https://www.azobuild.com/news.aspx?newsID=23059>.

  • Chicago

    Peab AB. "Peab Builds Senior Living in Hudiksvall ". AZoBuild. https://www.azobuild.com/news.aspx?newsID=23059. (accessed January 16, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Peab AB. 2020. Peab Builds Senior Living in Hudiksvall . AZoBuild, viewed 16 January 2020, https://www.azobuild.com/news.aspx?newsID=23059.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Trending Stories

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »