Peab Rebuilds Kumla School in Tyresö

Peab has been commissioned to rebuild the Kumla School in Tyresö, south of Stockholm. The customer is Tyresö Municipality and the contract is worth SEK 109 million.

Tyresö Municipality/AIX. Image Credit: Peab

Kumla School is an elementary and middle school with around 700 students from preschool to the ninth grade. The school, which was built at the end of the 60s, needs to be renovated and rebuilt to handle current and future needs. The first stage comprises renovating the cafeteria, aula and middle school theoretical classrooms.

“We’re very happy to participate in creating a pleasant and stimulating environment for the children at Kumla School. As community builders we take our responsibility for this important job seriously,” says Fredrik Jihammar, Region Manager Peab.

The project is a traditional contract. Construction will start in June 2023 and the school is expected to be finished at the latest by 2025.

The project will be order registered in the second quarter 2023.

Source: https://www.peab.com/