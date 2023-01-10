Peab Builds Apartments in Gothenburg

Peab has been commissioned to build 397 apartments in the project Ekebäckshöjd in Högsbohöjd. The customer is Stena Fastigheter Göteborg AB and the contract is worth SEK 565 million.

Liselott Bergkvist, Region Manager, Peab. Image Credit: Peab

Peab will soon start construction in Högsbohöjd slightly southwest of downtown Gothenburg in the third stage of the project Ekebäckshöjd for Stena Fastigheter.

All in all Peab will build five buildings with a total of 397 apartments, of which 241 will be for rent and the rest will be tenant-owned.

The project has a clear environmental profile that entails concrete elements made with ECO-Betong (ECO-Concrete) and certifying the buildings according to The Swan ecolabel. Peab will also reuse material in certain areas and the facades will be made of reused bricks.

“It’s an honor to continue developing Gothenburg together with Stena Fastigheter. We look forward to working together and contributing to more homes in Högsbohöjd. We particularly welcome building with such a distinct sustainable profile. Peab has both the capacity and experience to carry out these kinds of projects,” says Liselott Bergkvist, Region Manager Peab.

The project for Stena Fastigheter is a turnkey contract. Construction will begin in 2023 and the project is expected to be completed in the spring of 2026.

The project was order registered in the fourth quarter 2022.

Source: http://www.peab.com