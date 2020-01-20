Gpi Launches Gpi Tanks XL for On-Site Construction and Tanks of up to 15,000 m3

In 2020, the Gpi Group launched Gpi Tanks XL, a new operating company specialising in the sale and production of stainless steel storage tanks which are larger than 6 metres in diameter or have a capacity of 500 cubic metres or more. Production takes places at its state-of-the-art production plant in Groot-Ammers or on location at the customer’s site.

Whereas Gpi Tanks produces stainless steel tanks of every shape and size, Gpi Tanks XL specialises in large-scale tanks, that is, up to 15,000 m3. The new company has been born out of a growing need from the marketplace. Fred Boere, CEO of the Gpi Group: “We see an increasing demand for larger, high-quality tanks and the developments in this field tie in closely with the ambitions of the group. Gpi Tanks XL is more effectively able to meet these needs by bringing together the specialists in this discipline.”

Innovative Construction Methods

The business is now able to take on large-scale projects with relatively short lead times using innovative construction methods which have been developed in house. Storage tanks of up to around 5,000 m3 can be assembled in Groot-Ammers and shipped directly via the river Lek to destinations such as the port of Rotterdam. For the on-site production of tanks, several modern construction techniques can be deployed: “Globally we can complete single or multiple tanks of up to 30 metres in diameter and 30 metres in height using two unique production systems. We manage each project from start to finish, from the sale and tank design to production and installation,” explains Arno Rodenburg, COO of the Gpi Group. The construction methods are explained on the new website: gpi-tanksXL.com.

Shift

Our markets include customers from diverse industries: from storage terminals and bio-energy plants to producers of edible oils or (fine) chemicals. In the chemical industry in particular, Gpi has identified a shift towards tanks made from stainless steel - rather than conventional steel - due to their increased longevity and lower maintenance.

Ambitions

The team consists of its own sales department and a team of design engineers which works from head office in Lopik using software developed in house. Alongside is a team of operational staff working in the factory or on location. Day-to-day management is in the hands of managing director Geert Mulder, who explains why the new team is so successful: “The experience and expertise built up over the last few years has now come together. These optimised efficiencies enable us to serve our customers even better.” With Gpi Tanks XL, it is Gpi’s goal over the next five years to gain a leading position in the worldwide market for tank construction.

