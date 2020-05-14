Biosite Launches Portable Site Hygiene Solution Supporting Lighthouse Club

Biosite Systems Ltd has introduced a portable Hand Sanitiser Station for deployment on site in areas where hand washing facilities are not available or practical to install. Developed in response to the latest construction industry guidance recommending enhanced hygiene procedures on site in the fight against COVID-19, the station provides a solution for operatives to access hand sanitiser gel quickly and easily.

In recognition of the increased pressure on construction workers and particularly the mental health challenges currently facing those in the industry, Biosite has also pledged to donate 10% of the proceeds of Hand Sanitiser Stations and refills sold throughout 2020 to the Lighthouse Construction Industry Charity’s crisis appeal, as well helping to raise awareness of the charity’s mobile app.

Billed as the ‘ultimate self-help tool’, the ‘Construction industry Helpline’ mobile app provides a selection of free resources covering mental health and wellbeing and financial advice. There is also access to professional support services for those in need. Details of the app will be shared on each Hand Sanitiser Station.

Michael Bryant, Commercial Director at Biosite Systems Ltd, comments: “Ensuring robust hygiene practices is a cornerstone of both government and industry guidance but we realised that it is not always possible or practical to have wash stations in certain areas on site. For these scenarios, hand sanitiser gel is the next best alternative to soap and water, and our portable Hand Sanitiser Station can be quickly and easily deployed in areas that require hygiene facilities.

“We had also become aware of the alarming increase in calls to the Lighthouse Club – an increase that signalled a lot of our peers in construction needed urgent support. The Construction Industry Helpline app is an incredibly helpful resource that operatives can use to access often vital information. We wanted to help raise awareness of the app on site by signposting it on the Hand Sanitiser Station and to support the Lighthouse Club by making a financial contribution from the proceeds of both the station and any refills sold this year to help the team continue to do their essential work.”

Bill Hill, CEO of the Lighthouse Construction Industry Charity, added: “There is no doubt that this is an extremely challenging time for the industry and we have seen calls to our 24/7 Construction Industry Helpline spike by 55% in a matter of weeks. At the same time, our fundraising calendar has been decimated, which means we need urgent financial support so we can keep helping operatives on the ground in their time of utmost need.

“We are thrilled that Biosite reached out to us to support our Construction Industry Helpline mobile app, as we hope that the resources available on mental health and emergency financial advice will go some way to support and reassure workers – especially those who might not feel comfortable calling the helpline. The financial contribution Biosite has pledged to our new crisis fund will also be a significant help as we continue to navigate the challenges posed by COVID-19 ourselves.”

The Hand Sanitiser Station forms part of a portfolio of COVID-19 response solutions that Biosite has developed to support customers and help keep sites running when it is safe to do so. This includes thermal temperature management solutions, contact tracing technology to monitor operative interactions across site zones and manned guarding – such as welfare attendants to support social distancing on site. For more information, contact [email protected] or call 0121 374 2939.

Source: https://www.biositesystems.com/