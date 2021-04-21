Biosite Launches Facial Recognition for Construction

Biosite Systems Ltd, the market leader in workforce management systems for the UK construction industry, has developed a facial recognition solution to respond to increased demand for contactless site entry.

Image Credit: Biosite Systems Ltd,

​​​​​​​Biosite Facial Recognition utilises the latest biometric technology and follows Biosite’s innovative data workflow to combine total workforce data visibility with an effective non-contact mechanism for operatives to access site. At site entry and exit points, operatives simply stand in front of the camera device whilst their facial template is matched against a pre-existing database before access is either granted or denied.

The system is completely contactless, with no secondary authentication such as pin entry required, and the facial matching process is completed in <0.2 seconds*. The matching process is also completed remotely, ‘off device’, for increased security, accuracy and speed of throughput. Integrated temperature measurement is also an option, for sites looking to combine operative entry with mandatory fever screening.

For enhanced data security, operative data is not stored on the facial recognition camera device and is instead stored on a secure server. This also means that workforce data is visible across devices and sites, to enable construction companies to access information on workforce health and safety, efficiency and compliance at a group level, to impact performance improvements in real time.

Li Wang, Managing Director at Biosite Systems Ltd, explains: “There is clearly interest in facial recognition technology in the age of COVID-19 but for us it was important not to develop an ‘off the shelf’ solution and to offer something that focused on data integrity, accuracy and security, not just contactless site entry.

“We approach facial recognition as simply another method of capturing workforce data and wanted to deliver a robust, integrated solution for customers where this is the preferred site access option. The Biosite Facial Recognition camera device is purely a mechanism for capturing workforce data and the facial matching process and data storage takes place remotely, as opposed to any operative data being stored on the device itself, for additional security. This also enables a wider pool of data to be established via the Biosite software workflow, across devices and sites, so there is visibility of the workforce at a group level. This has always been our approach to workforce management and I’m pleased that we can now offer our customers a facial recognition solution that provides them with the same benefits and results they have come to expect from us.”

Biosite Facial Recognition has been developed in-house by software and hardware specialists for increased quality and evolutionary control and integrates with existing Biosite Access Control products and systems.

Biosite supports some of the UK’s largest construction and infrastructure projects with technology-enabled workforce management solutions, including High Speed Two, Tideway and Hinkley Point C.

Source: https://www.biositesystems.com/