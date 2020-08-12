Posted in | Materials and Engineering

Lorin Anodized Copper Collection Promotes “Reflect Your Vision” Philosophy

Lorin Industries, Inc., the global industry leader in the innovation and production of coil anodized aluminum, announces the updated Anodized Copper Collection, ideal for exterior and interior architectural finishes. Meeting Architectural Class I and Architectural Class II designations, the Lorin Anodized Copper Collection provides the perfect complement to a variety of applications, including ceiling tiles, paneling, exterior wall cladding, backsplashes, column covers, decorative trim, and more. The Lorin sales team focuses on helping architects and designers select the products that will “Reflect Your Vision” by providing a beautiful and elegant copper look.

Shipped ready to form and punch, Lorin’s Anodized Aluminum Copper weighs 60 percent less than real copper and painted steel products, providing strength and ease of use, along with a naturally beautiful finish.

Anodized aluminum is easy to manipulate and requires less work than other metals, including copper. Anodizing is an electro-chemical process that builds an anodic layer from the aluminum, thus protecting it from the elements. The Lorin Anodized Copper Collection offers a variety of copper shades – but the best part is that whichever shade you choose will last a long time, as it won’t patina like natural copper. The durable material will not chip, flake, peel, or corrode. It also resists scratches and requires minimal maintenance.

Lorin’s Anodized Copper Collection of finishes for exterior applications are available from medium to dark to copper penny, applied to mill finish, short line brush, long line brush, OSB (one-side-bright), or stucco embossed. For interior applications, choose from OSB, short line brush, or long line brush finishes.

The Lorin Copper Collection is 100 percent recyclable, making it a smart, environmentally responsible material decision. It is an excellent choice for architects working on Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) green building projects.

For more information about Lorin and copper anodized aluminumapplications for the architectural market, visit https://www.lorin.com/Architectural.

Source: https://www.lorin.com/

