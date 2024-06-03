Posted in | News | Materials and Engineering | Technology

Lorin Highlights Black and Bronze Anodized Aluminum Finishes

Lorin Industries, Inc., the global industry leader in the innovation and production of coil anodized aluminum, highlights its range of architectural black and bronze anodized aluminum finishes. These captivating finishes offer architects and designers an array of options to elevate their projects to new heights of elegance and sophistication.

Image Credit: Lorin Industries, Inc

Lorin's black anodized aluminum finishes include ColorIn® BlackMatt, BlackBrite®, Black Satin, and Black Stainless. Lorin's high-quality anodized aluminum black finishes go beyond darkness with an industry leading, deep, rich black color that is both attractive and functional. Whether you prefer a matte, satin, or bright finish, Lorin has the perfect solution for projects that warrant the black look. UV Stable anodized ColorIn Black by Lorin is more resistant to fading than black colors made through other finishing or coating processes, making it a popular choice for architectural applications where a long-lasting, low-maintenance finish is desired.

Lorin’s ColorIn® Bronze range of anodized aluminum finishes include Subtle Light Bronze, Light Bronze, Medium Bronze, Dark Bronze, and LA Extra Dark Bronze. All of these finishes are UV stable and have been developed for exterior applications where UV fade resistance is critical to the designer. Lorin's high-quality anodized aluminum bronze finishes offer a deep, rich color that is both elegant and sophisticated.

Lorin's black and bronze anodized aluminum finishes offer architects and designers an unparalleled combination of beauty, durability, and performance.

