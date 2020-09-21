EasyBuilds Carol Massay Heads up the European Women in Construction & Engineering Awards on Judging Panel

The European Women In Construction & Engineering Awards has been designed to find the most exemplary women within construction and engineering across Europe.

Carol Massay, CEO of EasyBuild

To encourage companies to employ and train more women in these sectors, entry for the awards is by nomination only.

Carol Massay, CEO of specialist construction software company EasyBuild, was delighted when she was asked to take part in the WICE awards being head judge on the consultant category. The opportunity for Carol to become a judge at the WICE awards came off the back of her participation last year. At the 2019 awards Carol Massay was a panel speaker and then was given the opportunity to present the winners award for the Best Consultant of the Year at the prestigious event held in London.

Last year's winner Roni Savage has gone on to great things since winning, doing interviews for the BBC Business News, Parliamentary discussions for small businesses and now the Policy Chair Construction for the FSB (Federation of Small Businesses) as well as running her own business JOMAS Associates and much more.

Women represent only 11% of the construction workforce in the UK and the WICE awards play an important role in engaging more females to work in the industry by providing a platform for those who work within engineering and construction and to share their expertise and act as role models to those considering working in these roles. Gender equality across the workforce is something that is very close to the heart of EasyBuild UK and CEO Carol Massay took the opportunity to be involved again this year with both hands.

The 2020 WICE awards were slightly different to previous years having to be held virtually via a Zoom conference.

Carol commented about her experience with the WICE Awards telling us “being involved assessing candidates who are experts in their field was a great experience, but also a “real challenge” as they were all of a really high standard. Knowing that the sector continues to produce strong diverse women in a number of key construction roles, will ensure that graduates and other individuals wishing to move into construction will have access to individuals to mentor and to and support their journey. I was supported by my fellow judges Thomas Edgcumbe – MD (UKCS North and Midlands) at Balfour Beatty plc and Helen Barrow – MD of Power Regeneration Utilities at Accenture, which made the whole process a great experience for us and also for the candidates.

