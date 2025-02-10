AZoNetwork Honors Women in STEM on the 10th Anniversary of IDWGS

As a network of websites with a truly global audience, AZoNetwork is joining the global effort to close the gender gap. Since the first AZoNetwork website, AZoM, was launched in 2000, we have seen increased representation and recognition, with more women winning Nobel Prizes. However, the latest figures report that just 35% of science, technology, engineering, and medicine (STEM) graduates are women.1 It is clear that equality still needs to be achieved.

On the 10th anniversary of the International Day of Women and Girls in Science (IDWGS), AZoNetwork celebrates the incredible female scientists who have been interviewed across our suite of websites, hearing from them first-hand on the key milestones for women in science, excitement for their future contributions, and advice for the next generation.

Breaking Free from the Plastic World

For a previous International Women’s Day, AZoCleantech spoke with Siân Sutherland, Co-Founder of A Plastic Planet, about her fight to rid the world of plastic waste.

“We are in an era of transformation, with women leading in climate analytics, energy transition, and biodiversity protection. They are driving seismic change to help the planet’s greatest challenges. Many women operate behind the scenes to unlock climate solutions, and their groundbreaking contributions are gaining the recognition they deserve.

I encourage the next generation of female scientists to draw inspiration from the groundbreaking work of the women who preceded and now surround them, to stand bold in the face of prejudice and criticism, and to believe in and take pride in their ideas when they step into the field.”

A Clue as to The Future of Femtech

News Medical interviewed Rhiannon White, CEO of Clue, discussing her journey, Clue’s mission to advance women's healthcare, and the role of technology in understanding conditions like PCOS.

“What truly excites me is how we're finally seeing the paradigm shift in women's health technology. The Femtech category, once dismissed as 'too niche,' is now being recognized for what it truly is – a crucial intersection of healthcare, technology, and empowerment. While the category has made significant strides in gaining visibility and investment, I'm most energized by the growing recognition that women's health data is fundamental to medical research and personalized healthcare.

Looking ahead, I see a future where menstrual health data is fully integrated into primary care, where research gaps in women's health are actively being closed, and where technology truly serves all women and people with cycles across their unique journeys. At Clue, we're proud to be part of this transformation, creating tools to help users track their cycles while also contributing to the broader understanding of global health.”

Women in Quantum: Stepping Out of the Dark Matter and Into the Spotlight

In 2022, AZoQuantum interviewed Catalina Oana Curceanu from INFN, Italy, about the potential links between quantum sciences and consciousness. For International Day for Women & Girls in Science 2025, she returns to discuss her thoughts and hopes on the progress and future challenges of women in STEM. Read the new interview now.

“What excites me most is envisioning a future where the term “women in science” becomes obsolete because the field will have achieved genuine equality. In such a future, we will celebrate all scientists for their contributions, regardless of gender.

Believe in your inner voice—the one that first sparked your curiosity and made you feel that science is something extraordinary, something you could be part of. Don’t let anyone silence that voice. Whether it’s family, teachers, or peers telling you that science isn’t for you, know that they are wrong. Science is for anyone with the curiosity and determination to explore the wonders of the Universe and our place within it.”

Rethinking Women’s Brain Health

In an International Women’s Day interview, Cheryl Carcel discussed the evolution of neurology with a focus on women’s brain health, highlighting gender disparities in neurological care and outcomes across different economic settings.

“Policies for the collection, analysis, and reporting of sex and gender data in health and medical research have been a key milestone in my field of work. These policies have become increasingly integrated into research standards worldwide, and we now know much more about how diseases interact with one’s sex and gender compared to the last 10 years.

Much of this knowledge has been translated into practice, and slowly, we are finding solutions. For example, female-specific risk factors such as hypertensive disorders of pregnancy or early menopause are now starting to be considered to personalize the early management of cardiovascular disease in women. I am looking forward to more tailored solutions for women to improve their cardiovascular and brain health.

My advice for the next generation of women scientists is to be bold, follow their dreams, and never forget to advocate for themselves and their fellow scientists!”