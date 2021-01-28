Cementex Announces New Lift-Front Hoods for Ultralight Series Arc Flash PPE

Cementex, the safety tool specialists, announces the release of a new lift-front hood in their Ultralight Series of Arc Flash PPE. The lift-front hoods provide a larger viewing area through the updated clear gray color shield, and remain compatible with Cementex’s innovative hood ventilation system, for the greatest possible safety of personnel in environments in and around energized equipment. The ventilation system helps to reduce the risk of dehydration, especially in hot weather conditions.

The new lift-front face shield of this hood provides a larger viewing area through which users can see the energized equipment. By enhancing the area of view to see potential hazards and users’ peripheral vision, the new lift-front hood design helps to minimize accidental contact with energized, hazardous conductors. The lift-front shield must remain latched safely while operators are within the hazardous area around energized equipment, but can be lifted when safely away in order to more easily facilitate breaks.

Breaks are needed less frequently by users of Cementex PPE. All Cementex Arc Flash PPE is compatible with an innovative ventilation system that ensures greater air circulation, provides cooling, reduces the risk of dehydration, and makes long-term wear easier and safer for users. Reminder the lift front hood shall remain closed while energized work is performed inside the Arc Flash protection boundary!

Cementex PPE hoods are unique within the Arc Flash Protective Equipment landscape, as the hood completely covers the hard hat. A headlight strap with an optional LED light provides the necessary illumination for safe work in poorly lit environments. All Cementex hoods are vent ready allowing upgrade to include a ventilation system at a later time.

For more information about Cementex’s industry-leading Arc Flash PPE with lift-front hood options, visit www.cementexusa.com or call 1-800-654-1292.

