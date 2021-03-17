Cementex Announces Range of T-Handle Tools Including Hex Wrenches, 6-Point Socket Wrenches, and Drivers

Cementex, the safety tool specialists, announces the availability of its T-Handle Driver Tools, including Hex Head Wrenches, 6-Point Socket Wrenches, and Drives.

Related Stories Cementex Announces New Lift-Front Hoods for Ultralight Series Arc Flash PPE Image Credit: Cementex Products, Inc.

All of the T-Handle tools incorporate the superior Cementex 2-layer insulation system and solid core handle to distribute pressure evenly through the gloved hand. Made in the USA featuring hardened American steel, the T-Handle tools rigid construction prevents twisting and flexing while providing the quality customers rely on from Cementex as the industry leader.

The T-Handle Hex Wrenches are available in multiple shaft lengths and a range of combinations in order to meet each application’s unique insulated hand tool needs. The wrenches can be purchased individually or in kits, and can be added to custom Cementex insulated hand tool kits. Additionally, the T-Handle 6-Point Socket Wrenches and Drives are available in a range of sizes and lengths to meet users’ needs.

For more information about Cementex’s industry-leading T-Handle tools, visit our online catalog and watch our T-Handle YouTube Video.

Source: https://www.cementexusa.com/