Posted in | News | Materials and Engineering

Holcim Announces New Low Carbon Cement Replacement Facility in New Zealand

Holcim Australia and New Zealand today announced that it will construct and operate a new facility in Auckland. CEO George Agriogiannis confirmed Holcim will import and distribute lower carbon cement replacement products, which will enable a reduction of construction-related embodied carbon. 

Image Credit: Holcim

“I’m pleased Holcim is progressing to the building phase of a facility that will import and distribute low carbon cement replacement products. Once operational, the site will enable reduction of carbon emissions via a cement replacement which can be used for applications such as infrastructure, commercial and residential projects. This initiative is a positive step toward the New Zealand government’s Zero Carbon ambitions and Holcim’s Net Zero climate pledge,” said Mr Agriogiannis.

The facility will be adjacent to the company’s existing cement import terminal at Ports of Auckland. At peak operation the site is expected to enable replacement of just under 100,000 tonnes of Ordinary Portland Cement, which will substantially reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Annually, this is the equivalent of removing approximately 78,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) or 40,000 cars.

The new facility will be located within the Waitematā Port Precinct to enable efficient direct distribution to the market. By late 2022 construction is expected to be complete and the site fully operational.

Concrete is the most commonly used building material in the world and a key component is cement, which has high embodied carbon due to its manufacturing process. Currently, every year around 1.6 million tonnes of traditional cement is used in New Zealand, equivalent to approximately 1.3 million tonnes of CO2. By replacing cement with a product which has lower embodied carbon, but similar properties, construction-related embodied carbon can be significantly reduced.

Holcim is delivering lower carbon solutions in Australia, New Zealand and abroad, empowering customers to become more sustainable. Leading the way in green construction, Holcim was the first global building materials company to sign the United Nations Global Compact “Business Ambition for 1.5 °C“ initiative, with 2030 targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Holcim recently announced its 2050 goals, the first long-term targets in the building materials sector to be validated by SBTi. 

Source: https://www.holcim.com.au/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Holcim (Australia) Pty Ltd. (2022, March 17). Holcim Announces New Low Carbon Cement Replacement Facility in New Zealand. AZoBuild. Retrieved on March 20, 2022 from https://www.azobuild.com/news.aspx?newsID=23252.

  • MLA

    Holcim (Australia) Pty Ltd. "Holcim Announces New Low Carbon Cement Replacement Facility in New Zealand". AZoBuild. 20 March 2022. <https://www.azobuild.com/news.aspx?newsID=23252>.

  • Chicago

    Holcim (Australia) Pty Ltd. "Holcim Announces New Low Carbon Cement Replacement Facility in New Zealand". AZoBuild. https://www.azobuild.com/news.aspx?newsID=23252. (accessed March 20, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Holcim (Australia) Pty Ltd. 2022. Holcim Announces New Low Carbon Cement Replacement Facility in New Zealand. AZoBuild, viewed 20 March 2022, https://www.azobuild.com/news.aspx?newsID=23252.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

EU Mies Award Shortlist: Marquês de Abrantes' Palace

AZoBuild spoke to Tiago Mota Saraiva from ateliermob and Working with the 99% about the Marquês de Abrantes' Palace restoration and interventions. The project was shortlisted for the 2022 EU Mies van der Rohe award.

EU Mies Award Shortlist: Marquês de Abrantes' Palace

In Conversation with Assumpta Nnaggenda Musana

In the lead-up to International Women's Day 2022, AZoBuild spoke to Assumpta Nnaggenda Musana, an accomplished architect and urban planner who was also the first Ugandan woman to receive a Ph.D. in Architecture.

In Conversation with Assumpta Nnaggenda Musana

EU Mies Award Shortlist: OOPEAA’s Tikkurila Church and Housing

AZoBuild spoke to Anssi Lassila from OOPEAA about their Tikkurila Church and Housing project, which was shortlisted for the EU Mies van der Rohe Award for contemporary architecture. The building is an ambitious and multi-faceted residential and community space.

EU Mies Award Shortlist: OOPEAA’s Tikkurila Church and Housing
Reducing Embodied Carbon Through Design

Reducing Embodied Carbon Through Design

With an increase in the pressure to decarbonize the built environment and build more carbon-neutral buildings, the reduction of embodied carbon has become of great importance.

Calcium Carbonate Concrete: Building on Recycling

Calcium Carbonate Concrete: Building on Recycling

AZoBuild talks to Professors Noguchi and Maruyama about their research and development of Calcium Carbonate Concrete (CCC), a new material that has the potential to cause a sustainable revolution in the construction industry.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »