Betolar and Consolis Parma Announce a Partnership for Low-Carbon Concrete Testing in Hollow-Core Slabs

Betolar has signed a development cooperation agreement to drive low-carbon construction with Consolis Parma, Finland's leading manufacturer of precast concrete elements. The aim is to test various new additives in the industrial manufacturing of precast concrete elements and to significantly reduce emissions from the manufacturing phase of products.

The development partnership creates new opportunities for Consolis Parma to manufacture low-carbon products. Betolar’s Geoprime solution, which is currently being tested, would enable even lower emission industrial production of Parma’s low carbon hollow core slabs while supporting the circular economy in the building materials industry even more broadly.

“We have excellent possibilities to succeed with Parma and after that it is easy to scale up for the group. Parma's extensive expertise will help to find the most efficient solutions for optimised factory production,” says Janne Rauramo, Betolar's Head of Europe.

In terms of environmental responsibility, the focus of the development work is on manufacturing lower-carbon products as well as the circular economy. The goal of Parma’s large-scale sustainability program is to cut the company’s CO 2 emissions by five percent annually, which means halving total emissions by 2035.

“The use of alternative new binder combinations and additives that ensure the efficiency of the manufacturing process are key factors in achieving our climate goals. We are actively seeking new channels to address these challenges.

Cooperation with Betolar is an important new partnership for us,” says Juha Rämö, Technology Director of Consolis Parma.

Aiming for global emission reductions

Lifecycle emissions from construction and buildings account for more than a third of the world's CO 2 emissions.

“Hollow-core slabs are a central and demanding structural solution in the concrete manufacturing. The success of this development work enables true transformation of concrete building in the construction sector, first with Parma in Finland and then together with other Consolis companies across the Europe and other parts of the world,” says Matti Löppönen, CEO of Betolar.

“Consolis is committed to the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi), to reach net zero global emissions by 2050. Entering cooperation with climate tech partners such as Betolar is an exciting and important step for Consolis and will be key to unlock the environmental challenges in our industry”, says Mikael Stöhr, President and CEO of Consolis.

