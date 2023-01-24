Mori Building to Open Toranomon Hills Station Tower this Coming Autumn

Mori Building Co., Ltd., Japan’s leading urban landscape developer, announced today that the 49-story Toranomon Hills Station Tower will open this comin

Completion image of Toranomon Hills (Note: please be sure to state the copyright “©The Boundary” when using this image.) (Graphic: Business Wire)

This project is being led by the Toranomon 1 & 2-chome District Urban Redevelopment Association, in which Mori Building is a leading participant. With the birth of Toranomon Hills Station Tower, which currently is being thoroughly integrated with Toranomon Hills Station, the entire Toranomon Hills area, which has been expanding and evolving at an unprecedented speed toward the realization of a new international hub and global business center, will be completed as a “city” boasting a scale and impact comparable to that of Roppongi Hills.

Toranomon Hills Station Tower is a multi-purpose 266-meter high tower with 49 floors above ground and 4 floors underground. By integrating the overall development with Toranomon Hills Station on the Tokyo Metro Hibiya Line, the tower will be complemented by a large and bustling station plaza and a pedestrian deck measuring 20 meters in width above Sakurada-dori Avenue (National Route 1), offering access to Toranomon Hills Mori Tower Oval Square. By strengthening and expanding the local multilevel transportation network on the ground, underground and the deck-level, the Station Tower will greatly enhance the Toranomon Hills as a transportation node and will enliven the entire area by significantly improving pedestrian flows.

The Station Tower will offer world-class office, as well as retail facilities integrated with the station plaza and a hotel making its debut in Tokyo. The tower‘s top-most level will be home to TOKYO NODE, an interactive communication facility consisting of halls, galleries, pool, restaurants, and other facilities fully capable of creating new values, ideas and business transcending domains, aimed at sharing creativity with the world.

The Toranomon Hills will be expanded to 7.5ha and total floor space of 800,000 m2 with the opening of Toranomon Hills Station Tower in autumn, 2023. The area is steadily evolving as a mixed‐use complex integrated with urban infrastructures such as road and subway, with an impact comparable to that of Mori Building's epoch-making Roppongi Hills.

Open and Lively “Station Atrium” Created through Integrated Development of Station and Neighborhood

The Station Atrium (2,000 m2) is a three-story atrium-style vaulted space combining coordinated and complementary urban and transportation functions.

The Station Atrium’s direct connections between the station plaza and nearby facilities for events and shopping keep the space bustling with a steady flow of people from morning till night.

20m-wide Large-scale Pedestrian T-Deck above Arterial Road

The 20m-wide large-scale pedestrian T-deck above Sakurada-dori Avenue (National Route 1) and connected to Toranomon Hills Mori Tower’s Oval Square. The elevated walkway, which passes through the Station Tower, is the main route for east-west pedestrian traffic, crossing districts and arterial road. It realizes safe urban spaces by separating pedestrians and vehicles in the area, and will function as a square linking people in Toranomon Hillls.

Interactive Communication Facility Connecting Tokyo with the World: TOKYO NODE

Toranomon Hills Station Tower’s top floors (45th to 49th floors, partly 8th) will be a home to TOKYO NODE, a 10,000 m2 interactive communication facility.

Main hall and three galleries can be used individually or integrated as one contiguous venue. On the rooftop, sky garden, pool, and two restaurants curated by world-class chefs will open, including a grill restaurant supervised by Kei Kobayashi, the first Asian chef to earn three Michelin stars in Paris. The laboratory on the 8th floor, will further enhance the facility’s capacity as a highly functional and distinctive space for communication and knowledge-sharing, wholly unlike traditional conference and banquet facilities.

Furthermore, TOKYO NODE will serve as an information dissemination platform of for the entire Toranomon Hills area, allowing Toranomon Hills to evolve into a “communication hub” that attracts highly experienced and influential people from throughout the world for business creation and innovation to share globally.

New Office Space for Connecting People

Responding to Diverse Needs and New Workstyles

Office area located on 9th, 10th, 15-44th floors (total 32 floors), offers a total rental area measuring some 107,000 m2 and standard floors of about 3,400 m2, including column-free plans with depths from core to window surface of about 18.5 m, accommodate diverse workstyles and other needs of global companies.

In addition, eight "magnet zones" are equipped with atrium spaces and staircases, connecting the upper and lower floors to promote communication and collaboration among workers, and create more dynamic and creative workplaces.

Retail Facilities Support Global Players’ Work and Lives

A retail space measuring about 14,400 m2 will occupy nine floors (B2-7th) with some 80 stores that support the work and lives of global players including office workers and residents.

The T‐Market (27 shops, approx. 3,000 m2) will be full of life from morning till night (7 am to 11 pm) with restaurants, delis and stores. The restaurants will offer high-quality but reasonably priced menus, many curated by highly acclaimed chefs and pâtissiers, including some with Michelin or Bib Gourmand credentials.

Hotel Toranomon Hills: Tokyo's First Unbound Collection by Hyatt

The 1st floor and 11th to 14th floors will be home to the Hotel Toranomon Hills with 205 guest rooms including standard rooms measuring about 27 m2 to 34 m2. The hotel brand is “The Unbound Collection by Hyatt,” which will be making its debut in Tokyo as a part of “Independent Collection.”

It will serve as an “urban living room of Toranomon” welcoming a variety of guests with its restaurant, cafe and lounges open to the city.

All food and beverage experiences in the hotel‘s café and restaurant will be supervised by Sergio Herman,. Herman is a native of the Netherlands and longtime Michelin-starred chef and this will be his first foray into Japan.

World-leading Architects, Designers and Artists

Design: Shohei Shigematsu (OMA)

The Design of Toranomon Hills Station Tower is OMA’s first large-scale architectural project in Tokyo.

Its design is based on ”THE ACTIVITY BAND” concept, or urban axis running from Shintora-dori Avenue to the Akasaka/Toranomon area, creating a symbolic place for people to gather and interact along the axis.

Hotel Design (interior): Space Copenhagen

The hotel interior design is by Space Copenhagen, a Denmark Interior design firm, which will be their first interior design in Japan.

Multiple Global Environmental Certifications Received

Toranomon Hills area received preliminary Platinum certification, the highest rank in the LEED program’s ND category.

Station Tower’s offices and retail facilities have received preliminary Platinum certification in the BD+C:CS category and WELL preliminary certification and are expected to earn top Platinum certification once completed. It is Japan’s second largest precertified property, following the Azabudai Hills.

In addition, Station Tower will be 100% powered by RE100-compliant renewable energy from the time of its completion.

Source: https://www.mori.co.jp/en/