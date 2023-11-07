Polyglass Roof Restoration Saves Nautical Towers From Extensive Water Damage

The Nautical Towers, an iconic high-rise condominium boasting panoramic beach views and unique architectural design, recently faced a significant challenge with its rooftop. The building's striking exterior concealed a troublesome issue - water ponding on the rooftop due to poor drainage and inadequate design, resulting in repeated water intrusion and compromising both the building's integrity and the residents' comfort.

To address this critical problem, Perkins Roofing, a leading roofing contractor based in Miami, Florida, was brought in to find a solution. As a Quantum Contractor with Polyglass, Perkins Roofing's expertise in roofing services and extensive experience with Polyglass products made them the ideal choice for this complex project.

The Challenges Faced

The core issues stemmed from the original flat roof of the Nautical Towers, which lacked the necessary slope to guide the water towards drainage points. Consequently, rainwater collected in sizable puddles on the rooftop, causing water infiltration into the building and posing a long-term threat to its structural integrity. White the standard solution would typically involve a complete re-roof, budget limitations at Nautical Towers rendered a full replacement financially unfeasible.

Complicating matters further was the building’s considerable height, which presented challenges for roof repairs. Transporting conventional roofing materials and equipment to the top of the building proved difficult, necessitating manual labor, specialized equipment, and potential street closures for crane operations.

The Innovative Solution

With the project's unique challenges in mind, Perkins Roofing devised an out-of-the-box strategy, leveraging their expertise in Polyglass roofing products and practical experience to address all the issues effectively.

Dean Perkins, President of Perkins Roofing, explained, "We offered the building a Polyglass silicone restoration as a solution to restore the existing roofing system based on a certified engineer's moisture survey. The solvent-based silicone system proved more compatible for recoatability. We also installed a Traffic System to the mechanical units on the roof along with a walk pad from the roof access door to the stairwell."

The restoration process began with various repairs using Polyglass roofing products, including Polyflex® SA V and Polyflex® SA P, which provided a robust underlayer for subsequent coatings. PG 500, a high-quality adhesive, was used to ensure superior flexibility in waterproofing repairs.

Polyflash® 1C was employed for sealing various details like roof drains, vents, curbs, walls, and other uniquely-shaped objects, offering enhanced performance and durability. Combined with PolyBrite Reinforcing Fabric, the solution met the unique flashing needs of the Nautical Towers building.

The roof was then prepared for the silicone restoration process, starting with PolyBrite® 98 as a primer, creating a strong base for subsequent layers. A base coat of PolyBrite® 95, a moisture-cure silicone roof coating, was applied, followed by another layer of PolyBrite 95 as a top coat to ensure maximum protection.

Additionally, a traffic coat of PolyBrite 95 with silica sand was applied to areas with heavy foot traffic, ensuring improved traction and increased durability for maintenance and necessary visits.

The Benefits of Silicone Restoration

Silicone restoration proved to be an ideal solution for several reasons. Silicone's natural water resistance addressed the water retention issue effectively. Its lightweight nature and ease of application facilitated transportation to the high-rise location, resulting in significant cost savings compared to a full roof replacement.

The successful collaboration between Perkins Roofing and Polyglass not only resolved the Nautical Towers' roofing challenge but also showcased the power of innovative solutions in the roofing industry.

