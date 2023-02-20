Polyglass Invites You to Join them Live at the 2023 International Roofing Expo

Polyglass U.S.A., Inc., a leading manufacturer of roofing and waterproofing systems in the United States, is pleased to announce its participation at the 2023 International Roofing Expo live in Dallas, TX March 7-9th, 2023.

​​​​​​​As IRE is one of the roofing industry’s most reputable and widely attended trade expos, Polyglass is excited to exhibit once again and showcase their new updated booth, new products & programs, and technologies. IRE offers a great opportunity for roofing industry professionals to convene, share strategies, drive business, discover new technologies, discuss best practices, and explore the latest products in the market.

Polyglass will be featuring some of their products and technologies every day of the show at their demo booth. Live demonstrations from Polyglass experts will feature Polyflash® 1C flashing compound, steep-slope membranes, and SeaLLap® ULTRA.

Mark your event calendar for Polyglass’ presentations at IRE. Their first will be the IRE Session Presentation TU02-Steep-Slope Commercial Roofs – Making them Watertight by Marco Sieber, Jimmy Akins & Steve Wadding on Tuesday March 7th, 7:45am - 9:15am. You can add to your show planner once registered for the event.

Featured products that Polyglass will showcase at this year's show include:

ADESO ® Self-Adhered Technology – Polyglass' patented dual-compound self-adhered (SA) membranes feature a true APP or SBS formulation on the top weathering side and an aggressive self-adhered formulation on the bottom side of the reinforcement. This technology provides easy and effective application, enhanced lap sealing and solutions for multiple surface types.

Polystick ® Underlayments – Easy-to-install underlayment products for steep-slope roofs. Equipped with revolutionary ADESO ® self-adhered technology, Polystick roof underlayments not only provide your customers with the most advanced and time-tested roofing technology on the market — they also save contractors time and money on installation cost.

Polyflash ® 1C - When combined with PolyBrite Reinforcing Polyester, this one-component, moisture-cure silane modified polyurethane flashing compound seals a wide range of roofing and waterproofing details, including walls, curbs, vents, roof drains, pitch pans and unusually shaped penetrations.

1C - When combined with PolyBrite Reinforcing Polyester, this one-component, moisture-cure silane modified polyurethane flashing compound seals a wide range of roofing and waterproofing details, including walls, curbs, vents, roof drains, pitch pans and unusually shaped penetrations. And much more!

Be sure when you stop by the booth to speak with a Polyglass Roofing Expert, ask about the Polyglass Contractor Program, learn about Polyglass’ new spec generator SPARC, and sign up for Club Premio, Polyglass’ new and improved Contractor Loyalty and Rewards Program.

Join Polyglass at this year's International Roofing Expo, live and in-person at booth #3712, and a demo booth #3917,. Register today or contact Polyglass to learn more about their innovative roofing and waterproofing products.

