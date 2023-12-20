Yasmine Mahmoudieh, Sirius Award-Winning Designer and Sustainability Architect Unveils Revolutionary 3D Printed Furniture

Yasmine Mahmoudieh, a distinguished architect and designer celebrated for her commitment to sustainability and innovation, announces the unveiling of her groundbreaking 3D-printed furniture line. Fresh from her participation as a panellist at COP 28, Yasmine is at the forefront of sustainable development in tourism and architecture.

Image Credit: Royal College of Art

Innovative Design Meets Sustainability Yasmine's designs, "Turn Me" and "Flow Chair," have been recognized globally for their innovative approach to sustainability. Both products are currently candidates for inclusion in the permanent collection at the Centre Pompidou in Paris, showcasing a blend of aesthetic appeal and environmental responsibility. "Turn Me" and "Flow Chair" reflect Yasmine's dedication to sustainable practices and technological innovation, earning her the prestigious Sirius Award for sustainability in architecture and design, among other accolades.

Global Recognition and Mentorship at Royal College of Art In addition to her design achievements, Yasmine has been honoured for her contributions to the field with several awards and is a mentor in the architecture department at the Royal College of Art. Her influence extends beyond her own creations, as she nurtures the next generation of architects and designers.

The "Turn Me" and "Flow Chair": A Closer Look

"Turn Me": Unveiled at the Venice Architecture Biennale and later featured at the London Design Festival, this versatile piece is a testament to Yasmine's vision of combining sustainability with cutting-edge technology. Incorporating NFC-to-NFT tech, it is a multifunctional masterpiece in recycled plastic.

"Flow Chair": Showcased at Design Miami/Basel and recognized with several design awards, the "Flow Chair" is a symbol of sustainable luxury and design excellence.

A Future of Exclusive and Accessible Design As these designs gain global recognition, Yasmine is offering a limited edition of the Flow Chair and a widely accessible version, appealing to a broad spectrum of design enthusiasts and connoisseurs.

Source: https://www.rca.ac.uk/