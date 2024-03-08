Eight Voices of Progress: AZoNetwork #InspiresInclusion for International Women's Day 2024

Each year on March 8th, International Women's Day (IWD) shines a spotlight on the monumental achievements of women around the globe. For 2024, the theme #InspireInclusion invites us to embrace diversity and champion the inclusion of women in all spheres of life.

AZoNetwork stands at the forefront of this celebration, particularly within science, technology, engineering, and medicine (STEM), where women's contributions continue to shape the future.

This International Women's Day, we are proud to honor the theme of #InspireInclusion by featuring eight remarkable women who have excelled in their respective domains and paved the way for inclusivity and diversity.

Inspirational Interviews: Celebrating Women's Impact

Below, you'll find interviews with eight influential women whose stories embody the spirit of #InspireInclusion within STEM. Their journeys, challenges, and successes offer invaluable insights and serve as a beacon of inspiration for future generations.

Women in Graphene: A New Era of Possibilities



AZoNano collaborated with the Graphene Flagship to spotlight two influential women in STEM: Dr. Dushaq from the Cambridge Graphene Centre, University of Cambridge, and Dr. Christian from the National Research Council of Italy, a European Space Agency astronaut reserve member. This interview delves into their groundbreaking work in nanoscience and graphene research. Read the full interview here

Disrupting the Flow: Dr. Naseri's Revolutionary Approach to Empowering Women's Health



NewsMedical spoke with Dr. Sara Naseri, CEO and Co-Founder of Qvin, a trailblazing company at the forefront of women's health technology. In our conversation, Dr. Naseri shares insights into the inspiration behind Qvin, the Q-pad groundbreaking menstrual blood testing technology, and how their work contributes to this year's theme of inspiring inclusion in healthcare. Read the full interview here

UNIDO’s South African Initiative - Achieving Transformative Environmental Change



AZoCleantech spoke with Tebogo Maleka, National Project Coordinator at the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), about her role in the organization and the initiatives to support South Africa's transition from conventional plastics to more environmentally sustainable alternatives. Read the full interview here

International Women's Day: In Conversation with Dr. Nako Nakatsuka



AZoSensors spoke with Dr. Nako Nakatsuka, Senior Scientist at ETH Zurich's Laboratory of Biosensors and Bioelectronics. They discuss some of her research highlights, the benefit biosensors could play in diagnosing complex neurodegenerative diseases, and her thoughts on what it means to #BreakTheBias in STEM. Read the full interview here

An Interview with Greenpeace: The Harmful Reality of Plastic Recycling



AZoCleantech spoke to Kate Melges, Project Leader for Greenpeace USA's Plastics campaign, about the key issues surrounding plastic pollution, the toxic hazards of recycled plastic highlighted in Greenpeace's latest report, and the solutions to the plastic crisis. In this interview, Melges explains the significance of the Global Plastics Treaty negotiations and Greenpeace's seven-point plan for a sustainable future. Read the full interview here

Commercializing Innovation in a Life Sciences Ecosystem



AZoLifesiences spoke to Glennis Mehra, the Director of Biolabs at NYULangone. Glennis shares her journey through the life sciences industry and delves into the role of Biolabs as an incubator for early-stage life science companies. She discusses the challenges of commercializing innovation and Biolabs' future aspirations in nurturing the growth of companies in the life sciences sector. Read the full interview here

Women in STEM: In Conversation with Professor Laura Gagliardi



AZoM spoke with Dr. Laura Gagliardi, a Professor of Chemistry at the University of Chicago. Laura discusses her passion for chemistry and the importance of women and girls in STEM sectors. Read the full interview here

Achieving Gender Equality Within Global Health



Finally, News-Medical spoke to Dr. Claire Bayntun about her incredible career in global health and how we can achieve gender equality within healthcare settings. Read the full interview here

At AZoNetwork, we believe that #InspireInclusion is more than just a theme; it's a call to action for all of us to actively participate in creating a more inclusive and diverse world. By highlighting the stories of these eight pioneering women, we aim to ignite conversations, challenge stereotypes, and encourage practices that promote gender inclusivity across all disciplines.

