Black Crust from Historic Buildings as an Air Pollution Indicator

A recent article published in Sustainability studied the black crust and soiling on Lipowiec Castle, Babice, Southern Poland as a natural indicator of air pollution. It demonstrated the potential of historic buildings to help analyze the air quality in a region.

General view of the Lipowiec Castle after conservatory work in 2022–2023 (a). Examples of stones used for the construction of the castle, post-conservation: Triassic, wavy laminated limestone (b), Triassic organogenic dolomite (c), and ore-bearing dolomite (d). Signs of deterioration, black crust, and soiling on stone blocks and bricks before conservation (e–g). Image Credit: https://www.mdpi.com/2071-1050/16/9/3816

Background

The exteriors of historic castles and other heritage buildings, made of stones, are highly susceptible to atmospheric weathering. Simultaneously, particulate matter (PM), numerous gaseous (e.g., NO x , CO 2 , SO 2 , H 2 S, and HCl), and dusty elements originating from the combustion of coal and other fossil fuels, vehicular traffic, and industrial emissions substantially deteriorate air quality in urban as well as rural environments. Consequently, the exposed stone surfaces gradually darken and get coated with thin black layers called soiling.

Additionally, black crust, a deteriorated surface layer of hard and fragile stone material, forms on the sites protected from direct rainfall or water runoff in urban environments. The crust acts as a reactive surface due to carbonaceous particles and metallic compounds in the PM. In case of significant reactions on the stone surface, the black crust may also freely detach from it. Thus, black crust and soiling of heritage buildings may yield important information about air quality in continuous studies conducted over long periods.

Methods

The study analyzed black crust and soiling on the external materials of the medieval Lipowiec Castle in southern Poland. It was constructed using local, partly dolomitic limestones and dolomites, supplemented with other limestones and bricks, during 20th-century renovations of the castle ruins. The soiling and crust formed as thin, outer layers on the substrata of Triassic and Jurassic carbonate rocks (limestones and dolomites) and bricks of the castle.

Sampling for this study was performed from the west, south, and north wings during the castle conservation campaign in 2022 (the eastern part of the ruin being inaccessible for security reasons). Three or four samples were collected from each side at about 1 to 1.5 meters above ground level. The chosen samples represent black crust and surface soiling formed on three different building materials: limestone, dolomitic limestone, and dolomite and brick used in the construction and earlier renovations of the castle.

These crust and soiling components, secondary mineral phases, and anthropogenic PM were analyzed using non-destructive Raman micro-spectroscopy (RS) and scanning electron microscopy coupled with energy-dispersive spectrometry (SEM-EDS). Based on the components identified, the characteristics of the black crust were presented and possible sources of pollution were examined.

Study Results

The examined black crust, fairly uniform in composition, consisted of gypsum with few admixtures of hydrated magnesium sulfates in some specimens. Additionally, it contained carbonaceous matter, spherical Si-Al glass particles, iron oxides, heavy metals, and irregularly shaped metallic particles (Cr, Fe, Mn, Cu, Zn, Pb, and As). These components reflect the air pollution from the combustion of solid fuels in industrial power plants and local domestic furnaces, Zn-Pb ore mining (operational until 2021), and smelting in the neighboring industrial center.

Furthermore, carbonaceous soot, siliceous fly ash, and spherical particles carrying metals such as Fe, Mn, Ti, Zn, Cu, Pb, and Cr were found to be dispersed among the sulfate crust components instead of forming a continuous layer. The modest proportion of carbonaceous elements may indicate a certain self-cleaning property of the castle stones when exposed to wind and rainfall, partially washing away a certain amount of the black deposits.

Although the Lipowiec Castle is located in a rural region, the large industrial and urban complexes in the vicinity and prevailing northwest winds subject it to harmful pollutants from the neighboring industrial and urban centers. The composition of the analyzed particles reflects these sources of air pollution in the region.

Conclusion

The detailed analysis revealed that despite its location in a rural area, the castle has been exposed to pollution for an extended period due to its proximity to large industrial centers. Therefore, the crust analyzed may serve as an environmental indicator of the air pollution type in the region. The authors claim it to be the first pollution-related study of this castle and a rural area.

The thorough examination of soiling and black crust on historic stones in a rural area can assess the status and trends of air pollution, yielding data even on past pollution levels. This data ensures effective build heritage management, promoting projects aimed at its valorization.

Overall, the research method demonstrated in this study can be a preventive conservation measure for heritage buildings, facilitating the adoption of effective countermeasures to minimize risks related to potential environmental pollution and ensure the long-lasting preservation of the architectural heritage. This can help improve air quality, environmental safety, and consequently the health of people and monuments.

Journal Reference

Marszałek, M., Dudek, K., & Gaweł, A. (2024). Black Crust from Historic Buildings as a Natural Indicator of Air Pollution: A Case Study of the Lipowiec Castle, Babice, Southern Poland. Sustainability, 16(9), 3816. https://doi.org/10.3390/su16093816, https://www.mdpi.com/2071-1050/16/9/3816

