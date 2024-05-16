Optimizing Roof Retrofit for Energy Efficiency

A recent article published in Sustainability provided a catalog of optimized and sustainable solutions based on standardization and prefabrication principles for highly energy-efficient buildings. The proposed methods apply to the prevalent roof types that are considered as the national residential building heritage.

Background

Recently, energy efficiency has emerged as a pathway to mitigate carbon, minimize energy consumption, and enhance building energy performance for sustainable construction. A renovated and more energy-efficient building stock could significantly contribute to achieving the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

Diverse interventions have been proposed to convert existing buildings into high-performance energy structures including upgrades to the building envelope (roofs, walls, and windows), lighting systems, and thermal energy production and distribution systems.

Various innovative simulation tools have also been developed for energy modeling of new and existing buildings. However, these interventions neither incorporate standardized and prefabricated insulation solutions nor estimate the associated costs. Moreover, the current renovation research projects do not assess the environmental sustainability of such energy efficiency tools.

Thus, the present study aimed to improve the energy efficiency of the nation’s residential buildings, underlining the construction or renovation of the buildings following the energy transition regulations.

Methods

This study, conducted at the University of Rome under a national program, identified prevalent construction types and those likely to undergo energy retrofit interventions, predating energy efficiency regulations in the country. Accordingly, an abacus was constructed from the most representative stratifications and construction era classes, which contained all the elements of the building envelope closures, including flat and sloped roofs.

A standardized catalog of optimized buildings and the implementation of retrofit systems for building roofs was developed. For this, various insulation materials available in the market were examined and compared for particular energy parameters, environmental bearing, cost, and winter and summer insulation capabilities. Based on the detailed analysis, 21 best-performing insulation solutions with limited environmental bearing were selected.

To ascertain the thickness of insulation material for each solution, simulations were performed using certified BIM energy software with precalculated performance of different insulation scenarios. Additionally, the selected insulation solutions were applied to the types of roofing found in the Abacus of existing upper horizontal closures (UHCs), which characterize the residential building heritage.

The applicability of the proposed insulation solutions was determined by verifying compliance with common criteria for all building components, such as the proportion of disassembly and recovered/recycled material content. Such criteria help reduce raw material consumption and promote waste valorization from the design to the demolition phase.

Results and Discussion

The research culminated in creating an optimized technological solutions diagram according to climatic, geometric, and performance parameters. The solutions, mainly selected based on prefabrication criteria, can guide stakeholders concerned with energy efficiency interventions in the residential real estate sector. Additionally, they comprise significant recycled content, aligning with the prevailing minimum environmental criteria.

After identifying the appropriate insulation solutions, performance data for each solution related to all kinds of UHCs in the national residential building stock were compiled by simulations. Consequently, an abacus of the most efficient standardized retrofit solutions was developed. This abacus facilitated the formulation and definition of performance sheets, which provide a broad range of solutions for renovating existing roof structures, including parametric construction costs.

The performance sheets for all solutions and every roof type facilitate the instant identification of the most suitable system for the climatic zones. Subsequently, these elaborations led to the development of a matrix containing the most common opaque closure configurations in the national residential building stock. Additionally, a link in the matrix allowed access to a summary of the simulation results described in the respective performance sheet.

The research findings underscore the effectiveness of the proposed methodology in enhancing energy efficiency. The targeted interventions improved the steady-state thermal transmittance of UHCs by over 66% on average. These can guide the designers to adopt more efficient, prefabricated, and sustainable standardized solutions for the national residential building stock.

However, the study has certain limitations, primarily the lack of evaluation of maintenance costs for the proposed thermal insulation solutions. In addition, the most commonly found roofing types in the national residential building stock were considered for determining the solutions and might have excluded some types. Thus, the researchers plan to consider all building envelope closures including vertical perimeter walls for comprehensive energy-efficiency evaluation in the future.

Conclusion

Overall, this study can guide the stakeholders in selecting suitable solutions for energy efficiency interventions. Performance data compiled into accessible sheets can assist them in identifying the appropriate options based on climatic zones, construction era, and building type, ultimately contributing to enhanced energy efficiency outcomes.

Furthermore, the matrix is a valuable tool for identifying the most suitable retrofit solutions for a specific type of UHC characterizing the. It can form the core of future advanced tools for enabling energy efficiency in residential buildings during renovation.

Journal Reference

Pennacchia, E., Romeo, C., & Zylka, C. (2024). Towards High-Efficiency Buildings for Sustainable Energy Transition: Standardized Prefabricated Solutions for Roof Retrofitting. Sustainability, 16(9), 3850–3850. https://doi.org/10.3390/su16093850, https://www.mdpi.com/2071-1050/16/9/3850

