Hope’s Windows, Inc. Highlights Old World SuiteTM with Thermal EvolutionTM Technology for Commercial Construction Applications

Hope's Windows, Inc., the nation’s leading manufacturer of custom-designed, solid steel and bronze window and door systems, highlights that its classic Old World SuiteTM can be enhanced with Thermal EvolutionTM technology. This unique combination allows customers to achieve increased thermal efficiency in commercial projects while maintaining the timeless aesthetics of Hope’s classic steel windows and doors.

Image Credit: Hope's Windows, Inc

Hope’s Old World Suite blends timeless style with modern performance. These hot-rolled steel windows and doors provide the perfect fit for projects calling for classic solid steel windows and doors with old world style three-point casement or arrow-shaped profiles. Boasting uniquely slender sightlines, these designs are perfect for both new constructions and replacement projects. Customers can glaze the Old World Suite’s fixed and operable configurations with monolithic or insulated glass for energy efficiency.

Customers can also enhance the Old World Suite with Thermal Evolution technology to maintain the intrinsic strengths of solid hot-rolled steel while significantly increasing thermal efficiency. This technology provides a superior approach for creating a thermal break in fixed and operable, time-tested solid hot-rolled steel windows and doors. Thermal Evolution leverages a fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) isolator that is precision machined to perfectly fit within Hope’s hot-rolled solid steel frame profiles. The FRP isolator is not only highly thermally resistant, but also structurally bonds to Hope’s steel window and door frames. This creates a powerful and enduring composite construction that enhances thermal efficiency and resists condensation.

Source: https://hopeswindows.com/

