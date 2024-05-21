Utilizing Moneypoint Fly Ash as Sustainable Cement Replacement

A recent article published in Applied Sciences explored the potential of a new course of fly ash as a cement replacement material. The examined fly ash was sourced from the 1985 to 1995 deposits on a coal-fired power plant site in Ireland.

Concrete compressive strength results. Image Credit: https://www.mdpi.com/2076-3417/14/10/4128

Background

Electricity generation by burning coal was planned to be phased out in Ireland by 2025 when the only coal-fired power plant in Ireland (located at Moneypoint) was due for decommissioning. However, due to the current energy crisis, its operation will continue as a backup until 2029. The plant, generating up to 915 MW, has been operational since 1987 and has several million tons of fly ash deposited over a 25-acre field.

Partial replacement or blending of Portland cement with appropriate supplementary cementitious materials (SCMs) such as fly ash can substantially reduce CO 2 emissions per ton of cement. Current cement standards specify two types of siliceous fly ash blends that can replace cement up to 20% (calcium-enriched mixture (CEM II/A-V)) or 35% (CEM II/B-V). The latter can reduce up to 2% of Ireland’s total carbon emissions and utilize up to 750,000 tons of Moneypoint fly ash annually.

Thus, the researchers investigated the characteristics and hydration behavior of the Moneypoint ash from 1985 to 1995 as a suitable cement replacement in concrete.

Methods

Four ash samples (each 5 kg) were collected (from a depth of 1 meter from the surface) from each of the three sections reflecting ash deposits of different operational phases within the ash field. Subsequently, different experiments were performed using commercially procured CEM I cement with and without fly ash at different replacement levels (0, 10, 25, and 35%).

The particle-size distribution and surface morphology of the ash taken from the site were examined through scanning electron microscopy (SEM). In addition, the chemical compositions of the samples were identified by X-ray fluorescence (XRF) while X-ray diffraction (XRD) was used to determine the change in mineralogical composition over time with hydration.

The moisture content of the fly ash was determined through weight measurements before and after drying each of the 12 samples in an oven at 105 °C for 24 hours. Furthermore, the compressive strength of concrete samples was assessed using 100 mm cubes to evaluate the ash’s performance in concrete.

Thermodynamic calculations were performed using PHREEQC (pH redox equilibrium program written in C) geochemical software. The cemdata18 thermodynamic database was used to model the predicted hydration products, pore solution chemistry, and pH over time. The amorphous/glass phase of the ash was modeled using phase equations. These phases were added to PHREEQC for accurate representation of the behavior of the amorphous phases, rather than adding molar concentrations of the oxides present in the glass.

Results and Discussion

The XRD analysis revealed a unique mineral composition of the fly ash with promising characteristics for enhancing the strength and durability of concrete. The reactive silica and alumina present in the ash are mainly responsible for its reactivity. Additionally, the glass/amorphous content was calculated to be 81% using a Rietveld analysis.

The average moisture content was around 11.5%, which was an important consideration during the concrete production to achieve the design strengths. Additionally, the compressive strength of all samples containing the fly ash reached a similar level in 56 days. However, the 35% sample took longer to reach similar strengths to CEM I and the other fly ash replacement levels.

Another important observation in blended fly ash cements was the reduction in portlandite (a lowering Ca:Si ratio) over time due to pozzolanic activity. This may also reduce ettringite and increase the AFm (alumina-ferric oxide-mono-substituted) phase compared to 100% CEM I cement. Resultantly, overall cement volume reduces with possible strength lowering. Hence, fly ash contents in cement standards are limited to 35%.

Thermodynamic modeling helped predict the change in the solid phase assemblage over time. The formation of mono-carbonate with a stable ettringite phase was predicted, which agreed with the experimental observations. Furthermore, the mono-carbonate volume increased with increasing fly ash content, which is due to the release and precipitation of additional calcium and aluminates into the solution.

The reduction in portlandite due to its reaction with silicates and alumina to form additional calcium-aluminum-silicate-hydrates (C-A-S-H) was also revealed by the model. Consequently, portlandite completely exhausted before 1000 days for over 10% fly ash blends, indicating high reactivity of the studied ash source. This was supported by the XRD data depicting a lowering intensity of portlandite over time for all replacement levels.

Conclusion

Overall, the ash under investigation has been confirmed as Class F as per the American Society for Testing and Materials standards. Additionally, it meets the requirements of European standards to be considered suitable as fly ash in structural concrete. Being a reactive pozzolanic material, it contributes to solid phase assemblage in concrete rather than just acting as a pore filler.

The proposed experimentation and thermodynamic modeling approach can be used to represent the glass phase in most SCMs, predict their hydration behavior over time, and determine the appropriate replacement level. The researchers plan to investigate if the Moneypoint ash stored in subsequent periods (1995-2005 and 2005 to the present) is also suitable as an SCM in concrete.

Journal Reference

Shaji, N., Holmes, N., & Tyrer, M. (2024). Early Age Assessment of a New Course of Irish Fly Ash as a Cement Replacement. Applied Sciences, 14(10), 4128. https://doi.org/10.3390/app14104128, https://www.mdpi.com/2076-3417/14/10/4128

