Novel Wax Treatments Extend Cement Shelf Life

A recent article published in Construction Materials proposed novel strategies to mitigate cement prehydration using alkyl ketene dimer (AKD) wax and a mix of AKD and paraffin (AKD+PAR) wax. This method was compared to the conventional pretreatment using oleic acid.

Changes in heat transfer from pastes with increased cement aging. Image Credit: https://www.mdpi.com/2673-7108/4/2/24

Background

The shelf life of Portland cement is limited by prehydration occurring while storage. Thus, cement is generally pretreated with a protective coating to slow prehydration and mitigate concrete strength losses. Oleic acid has demonstrated promising results in slowing prehydration, but concrete made with oleic-treated cement suffers from reduced strength due to a consequential increase in entrained air content.

Alternatively, super-plasticizing or retarding admixtures are used while batching concrete with prehydrated cement to mitigate prehydration problems. Such super-plasticizers have been used with calcium aluminate/sulfoaluminate cement that is highly susceptible to prehydration.

This article proposed using hydrophobic (AKD and AKD+PAR) wax pretreatments to extend the shelf life of cement and compared them to a traditional oleic acid-based pretreatment.

Methods

A standard HE (high early) type cement was treated with hydrophobic additives (AKD, AKD+PAR, and oleic acid) in an attrition mill for four minutes. The treated and control (untreated) cement were exposed to accelerated aging to reach an equilibrium temperature and relative humidity. Subsequently, these were sampled initially (without aging) and after 1, 2, 4, 8, and 12 weeks of aging.

The microstructures of the control cement and treated cement were characterized with a field emission scanning electron microscope (FESEM) by preparing carbon-coated stubs. In addition, laser diffraction particle size distribution measurements were performed on the samples from the aged cement under sonication.

Both the fresh and hardened mortar samples were tested for flow, air content, and compressive strength according to the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) standards. The mortars were prepared by mixing the cement with sand and a polycarboxylate superplasticizer powder in tap water to obtain a water-to-cement ratio (w/c) of 0.38 by mass. The superplasticizer ensured adequate workability at such a low w/c value.

The compression tests were performed on 50 mm cube specimens stored in a lime-saturated solution after curing duration of 7, 28, and 90 days. Additionally, isothermal calorimetry was conducted on cement pastes and mortar samples without repetition.

Results and Discussion

Both the AKD and AKD+PAR hydrophobic additives effectively delayed prehydration under warm and humid storage conditions. The FESEM studies demonstrated cement particle agglomeration (greater in treated cement than in control) even before prehydration due to the hydrophobic additives. Though sonication tends to reduce agglomeration, particle sizes for all the cement increased with aging under constant sonication.

At two weeks of aging, the AKD+PAR-treated cement was least affected by prehydration. However, at four and eight weeks, all treated samples exhibited abundant hydration products (but lesser than the control) due to the binding of neighboring cement particles with hydration phases. After 12 weeks of accelerated aging, the control cement exhibited the largest particle sizes.

Paste calorimetry results demonstrated a decrease in the main hydration peak with aging for all samples. The largest decrease was observed in the control cement paste, which also experienced consistently lower cumulative heats of hydration as compared to the treated cement. This was attributed to their slightly finer particle size distributions. Without aging, the particle size distributions for the AKD and AKD+PAR-treated cement were slightly finer than the control while oleic acid-treated cement was coarser.

Contrasting the pastes, the mortars made from aged cement exhibited delayed hydration due to the considerably lower w/c for mortars (0.38) and the presence of the superplasticizer. Furthermore, the flow was not significantly affected up to two weeks of aging but decreased dramatically after four weeks (not so significant for the mortar comprising AKD+PAR). 

The analysis of hardened mortar properties revealed decreasing mortar strength with cement aging (more drastically for the mortars made with control cement). Without aging, the mortars made with oleic acid and AKD+PAR-treated cement demonstrated lower seven-day strengths than the mortar using control cement. This was attributed to higher air content and agglomeration tendency with an increase in prehydration.  

Based on strength losses reported by other researchers, equivalent storage times at ambient temperature and humidity were approximated in terms of accelerated aging in this study. For example, eight weeks of accelerated aging was judged to be equivalent to five to 10 years of storage.

Conclusion

Overall, the AKD and AKD+PAR-treated cement exhibited enhanced resistance to prehydration reactions under elevated temperature and humidity conditions. Additionally, the strength of mortars using AKD+PAR-treated cement with accelerated aging up to 12 weeks cement was higher than the mortars made with oleic acid-treated or untreated cement.

The researchers also demonstrated the feasibility of using AKD and AKD+PAR as grinding aids during clinker milling. The size distributions for milled clinker yielded by both treatments were equivalent to those produced using a commercial grinding aid, but they were expensive. However, such hydrophobic wax pretreatments for cement are appropriate for regions like Indonesia and India with high temperatures and humidity.

Journal Reference

Ozersky, A., Khomyakov, A., Zhao, P., Herzog Bromerchenkel, L., Chernoloz, O., & Peterson, K. (2024). New Mitigation Strategies for Cement Prehydration. Construction Materials4(2), 444–467. https://doi.org/10.3390/constrmater4020024, https://www.mdpi.com/2673-7108/4/2/24

