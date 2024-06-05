Recycled Cement: A Sustainable Future in Construction

A recent review article published in the Journal of CO2 Utilization investigated the use of recycled cement in the construction sector, highlighting its role in achieving sustainability in the construction sector.

Background

The cement industry produced about 1.6 billion metric tons of CO 2 in 2022, significantly contributing to ozone layer depletion. Thus, there is a quest for sustainable alternative binders to reduce CO 2 emissions from conventional cement production. Additionally, effective disposal of construction and demolition (C&D) waste is a major challenge.

The development and implementation of recycled cement have emerged as viable solutions. However, producing recycled cement is challenging as it requires reprocessing construction waste or unused hydrated cement to be effectively diverted from landfills and integrated into production. Moreover, the specific applications and benefits of recycled cement can vary with the type of construction project and regional availability of materials.

This review article investigated the ongoing research and development in recycled cement usage as an environmentally friendly choice for infrastructure projects.

Recycled Cement in Construction

Recycled cement offers multiple benefits in the construction industry. It can be used in sustainable concrete production, green building materials, road and pavement construction, soil stabilization, and low-carbon mortars, reducing the overall negative environmental impact of the construction sector.

Apart from environmental sustainability, cement repurposed from waste materials enhances structural integrity, durability, and cost-effectiveness. Thus, the construction industry is rapidly adopting recycled cement and its application for the transition to sustainability and environmental responsibility.

Production Methods

The methods employed to produce recycled cement involve multiple mechanical, chemical, and thermal processes, each contributing to the unique properties of recycled cement. The content of non-hydrated cement in cement pastes with low water-to-cement (w/c) ratios determines its recovery potential. Substantial levels of residual cement have been observed in cement wastes, ranging from 25-36% for a w/c ratio of 0.2.

Compared to conventional cement production, producing recycled cement under 650 °C can reduce over 70% CO 2 emissions and 60% energy consumption. Moreover, traditional cement production heavily relies on virgin raw materials like limestone, contributing to habitat disruption, landscape alteration, and significant environmental impact.

Alternatively, recycled cement production uses C&D waste and incorporates industrial by-products like lime slurry and fly ash, which positively influence the properties of blended cement.

Properties of Recycled Cement

The source material and production process govern recycled cement’s chemical and physical properties. Similar to traditional cement, CaO, SiO 2 , Al 2 O 3 , and Fe 2 O 3 dominate over 90% of the total composition of recycled cement. However, recycled cement comprises higher SiO 2 and Al 2 O 3 but lower CaO content, attributed to sand/stone powders produced during grinding.

The density of recycled cement is lower than that of anhydrous cement due to dehydrated cement compounds in the former instead of clinker phases. In addition, the specific surface area of recycled cement is significantly greater (up to 12 times) than anhydrous cement due to the dehydration process. The dehydration products also shorten the setting time of recycled cement paste.

Recycled cement exhibits an increasing water demand for standard consistency with rising treatment temperatures. This high water content impacts the cement's overall performance. Including retarders like gypsum and borax can decrease water requirements for normal consistency. Furthermore, superplasticizers can be incorporated to manage water demand and increase the compressive strength of thermally treated recycled cement.

Reusing Cement Reduces Construction Waste

The cement industry poses serious environmental concerns due to high energy consumption, greenhouse gas emissions, and resource depletion. Processes such as raw material extraction, clinker production, and kiln firing are energy-intensive and cause significant CO 2 emissions.

The end-of-life cycle of cement-based products remains a concern despite significant improvements in the cement industry for sustainability. Most of the C&D waste ends up in landfills, adversely impacting land ecosystems.

Efficiently using recycled cement can help reduce waste and manage it. Recycled cement utilizes C&D waste as a valuable resource, contributing to a circular economy and eco-friendly construction approach. However, to maximize the benefits of recycled cement, advancements in technology and quality control are crucial.

Proper strategies, regulatory frameworks, and standards should be established for incorporating recycled content in cement. Moreover, all stakeholders within the construction industry need to be made aware of the advantages and applications of recycled cement. This requires collaborative initiatives involving researchers, industry experts, and policymakers.

Future Prospects and Conclusion

Overall, this review provided a global perspective on recycled cement production, its advantages, and its applications. It highlighted the considerable potential of recycled cement in establishing a circular economy, elevating sustainability in cement production, and supporting carbon neutrality.

However, the successful implementation of recycled cement is challenging because its properties vary based on the production process used. Thus, the researchers suggest further investigations to comprehend the rehydration mechanism, phase composition, and microstructural development in recycled cement. This will help integrate it into mainstream construction practices and build a sustainable and resilient infrastructure.

