A recent article published in the Journal of Engineering and Applied Science investigated the potential of recycled aggregates in producing new concrete. Coarse aggregates from construction waste were used as 0-100% replacement of natural aggregates in concrete.

Study: Producing New Concrete Using Recycled Aggregate . Image Credit: Francesco Scatena/Shutterstock.com

Background

Concrete is the most widely used construction material as it is readily available and easy to work with. However, producing concrete requires significant extraction of natural resources such as cement, sand, and gravel. The extraction and processing of these materials are environmentally harmful and cause ecological imbalance due to depletion.

Construction and demolition waste is another significant environmental issue related to the building industry. Recycled coarse aggregates (RCA) in construction can save energy, finances, and natural resources. However, previous studies have demonstrated that using coarse aggregate from older concrete instead of regular coarse aggregate reduces the characteristics of new concrete.

The concrete comprising RCA can be optimized to perform at par with regular concrete while reducing environmental degradation and natural resource depletion by the construction sector. Thus, this study comprehensively examined the effect of using construction waste as coarse aggregate instead of natural aggregate with various replacement ratios.

Methods

The researchers used conventional cement and common sand as fine aggregates. Concrete cylinders from previous laboratory experiments were crushed to generate RCA of size ten millimeters. Overall, 11 distinct concrete compositions were used in this empirical investigation by varying the quantity (0, 10, 20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 70, 80, 90, and 100 wt.%) of reused coarse material.

The workability (slump) of the mixtures was assessed after the mixing process and before casting. The slump test intended to ascertain the consistency of classifying concrete in its initial stage.

The test samples were cast into molds shaped like cylinders and prisms with dimensions 100×200 mm2 and 100×100×500 mm3, respectively, according to the standard specifications. These specimens were subjected to curing for 7, 14, and 28 days in a water tank at a constant temperature of 27 ± 3 ºC.

Additionally, characteristics such as bulk density, flexural strength, compressive strength, and tensile splitting strength were examined for all concrete mixes. These tests were performed after 7, 14, and 28 days according to international standards.

Results and Discussion

The workability of the concrete comprising RCA decreased as replacement ratios for coarse aggregates increased. This was attributed to the rough surface of the coarse aggregates. Additionally, since the surface area of RCA is greater than regular aggregates, it results in an increased absorption rate of mixing water. Therefore, concrete production using RCA demands more water than producing concrete from regular aggregates.

The density of RCA decreased with increasing amount of replacement material due to a significant mismatch with other main ingredients in the concrete mix. Other factors contributing to the low density of RCA comprising concrete were the permeability of the coarse aggregates and the existence of weakly bonded natural aggregates in the concrete. These factors further enhanced the water absorption rate.

The compressive strength of the concrete mix exhibited a decline with the increasing replacement amount of RCA, regardless of the curing age of the sample. Moreover, the flexural strength and splitting tensile strength followed a similar trend. Alternatively, the compressive, flexural, and tensile strengths increased with the prolonged curing times.

The maximum decrease in compressive strength, flexural strength, tensile strength, density, and slump were 19.4%, 18.3%, 19.6%, 19.5%, and 25.0%, respectively, compared to the control concrete samples (0 wt.% RCA). Thus, it is necessary to carefully optimize the substitute ratio for coarse aggregates so that the concrete produced from them can be used in construction.

The overall improvement in the mechanical performance of RCA-containing concrete was attributed to the increased absorption capacity of the material due to its coarser texture and internal curing. These effects became more pronounced with longer curing times.

Conclusion

Overall, the RCA-containing concrete exhibited a lower strength compared to conventional concrete. However, the concrete strength was within the limits that can be used for construction. Additionally, compared to normal aggregates, increasing recycled aggregate proportion reduced the operational workability of concrete.

This study confirmed the efficacy of recycled aggregate in concrete production, despite its lower strength compared to the standard concrete. The experimental results could provide insights into the viability of using RCA as a substitute for coarse aggregate in concrete production.

The researchers suggest further investigating the microstructure and endurance properties of concrete blends comprising RCA for widespread use in practical settings. In addition, novel methods are required to improve the recycled concrete mechanical properties, including compressive, flexural, and tensile strengths, which form the foundation for structural applications.

Journal Reference

Ola Adel Qasim, Hilal, N., Al, M. I., Nadhim Hamah Sor, & Tawfik, T. A. (2024). Studying the usability of recycled aggregate to produce new concrete. Journal of Engineering and Applied Science, 71(1). https://doi.org/10.1186/s44147-024-00463-1, https://jeas.springeropen.com/articles/10.1186/s44147-024-00463-1

