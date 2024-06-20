Roadmap to Reduce Construction Waste in Türkiye

A recent article published in Sustainability presented a roadmap for reducing construction waste (CW) in developing countries such as Türkiye through a systematic literature review and surveys with the construction stakeholders.

Roadmap to CW reduction. (* This sign refers to items of solution). Image Credit: https://www.mdpi.com/2071-1050/16/12/5057

Background

The rapid advancement of the global infrastructure has inevitably increased the amount of CW in the construction sector. CW adds no value to the project but incurs direct and indirect expenditures. In addition to monetary loss, CW increases resource consumption and has disastrous effects on urban survival and sustainability.

For the above reasons, construction waste management has become a critical concern at the global level, including in developed and developing nations. Several strategies have been developed to reduce and manage CW, which is imperative to promote sustainable urban development.

However, an effective roadmap for CW reduction has not been proposed in the construction management and architecture domain. Thus, this study focused on determining criteria for minimizing the factors affecting CW and classified the proposed solutions in the short, medium, and long term.

Methods

The researchers adopted a three-stage framework to determine the root causes of waste in the construction industry and recommend comprehensive solutions integrated with time.

Stage one involved determining the causes of CW with a systematic literature review (SLR) in the construction sector. Web of Science (WoS) was selected over specific journals to identify 112 articles mentioning direct causes of CW. The causes of CW derived from these articles were categorized into seven main groups: design, supply chain, material transportation, planning and management, storage, construction, human resources, and external.

The second stage was a survey using a questionnaire organized on a 5-point Likert scale based on causes identified by SLR. Universal causes of CW were evaluated for the Turkish construction industry. Data collected through an online survey were analyzed statistically using Statistical Package for the Social Sciences (SPSS) 22.0 to calculate reliability and normalized mean value (NMV).

Finally, a short-, medium-, and long-term road map was drawn for CW mitigation in the third stage. The roadmap integrated different tools and processes to present multiple technological “roads” that might be followed to achieve particular performance goals.

Results and Discussion

Employing the three-stage framework, four strategies were determined to create a roadmap. Firstly, the factors arising from the COVID-19 effect were considered in the short term to limit their spread and prevent them from becoming a part of the construction culture. Next, according to the degree of importance and the long-term causes evaluated from the literature were resolved in the medium term.

Finally, the factors needing a long time to solve were considered in the long-term strategy. Thus, various design strategies and quality management methods throughout a construction project were proposed. These methods were meant to eradicate design and planning parameters in the short term to reduce CW.

As a medium-term strategy, building information modeling (BIM) and other digital tools were suggested to develop efficient information and decision-making mechanisms under the design parameter. Additionally, an integrated management framework and use of information technologies were suggested for the supply chain.

CW reduction during transportation could be achieved through expert equipment selection, frequent inspections, and intelligent storage systems. Alternatively, effective planning and management are possible with the development of inventory systems, new management plans, precise and detailed reporting, and information and communication technology tools.

For material storage, the researchers suggested developing devices that provide storage boxes with sliding systems and using building certification systems. Moreover, during the construction, regular equipment maintenance and developing fault prediction models were recommended. Finally, training within the industry (TWI) work program was recommended for human resources.

In the long term, BIM should be integrated into undergraduate architecture and civil engineering, creating a new construction culture to deal with CW. Additionally, transport strategies should ensure efficient equipment with intensive feasibility studies. Finally, training programs were suggested for the skilled workforce to increase their professional literacy and reduce CW.

Conclusion

Overall, the researchers followed three steps to create a CW mitigation roadmap. These involved a systematic literature review, online surveys with the construction stakeholders, and the roadmap creation with short-, medium-, and long-term suggestions.

The survey data was used to determine the importance and criticality of the CW causes. The importance of these causes was made to overlap with the timeline suggested in the roadmap. Such a roadmap method is generally used to develop new technologies. However, according to the researchers, it has not been used for problem-solving yet.

This study was restricted by the WoS database. Thus, future studies should incorporate data from Scopus, Scholar, and other similar databases. In addition, this study analyzed CW management in Türkiye. Consequently, the results of this study cannot be generalized to other developing countries with different economic and sociocultural conditions but it can serve as an example solution to the waste problem.

Journal Reference

Anaç, M., Ayalp, G. G., & Bakan, M. K. (2024). A Roadmap for Reducing Construction Waste for Developing Countries. Sustainability, 16(12), 5057–5057. https://doi.org/10.3390/su16125057, https://www.mdpi.com/2071-1050/16/12/505

