A recent article published in the Beni-Seuf University Journal of Basic and Applied Sciences demonstrated the usability of industrial waste in green brick production. It specifically focused on ground granulated blast-furnace steel slag (GGBS) activated by cement kiln dust (CKD) and quicklime (QL).

Study: Producing Green Bricks Using Industrial Waste . Image Credit: Rene Notenbomer/Shutterstock.com

Background

The global generation of CKD, a derivative of the cement industry, is estimated to reach over 220 million tons by 2030. CKD’s fine particle size, cementitious properties, and high alkalinity in combination with water are suitable for various applications such as soil stabilization.

Long-term applications of industrial by-products, such as GGBS, are also being explored in soil stabilization, land restoration, and cement manufacturing. However, effective utilization of GGBS requires chemical modification by an alkaline activator due to its low hydration level.

Countries like China have banned the use of solid-fired clay bricks due to environmental and economic concerns. Consequently, industrial by-products are used as cementitious raw materials to produce stabilized eco-friendly bricks without burning and steaming. Thus, this study aimed to find a practical and long-term solution to managing the use of industrial wastes of CKD and QL-activated GGBS in clay-based mixes for manufacturing stabilized green bricks.

Methods

As raw materials, the Kafr Homied clay (KHC) sample was obtained from a clay quarry in Egypt, ordinary Portland cement (OPC) and QL were commercially procured, and GGBS was obtained from a steel industry. Five clay mixes with varying replacement ratios (5-10, wt.%) of CKD and QL, including a control mix without CKD and QL, were prepared using these raw materials. OPC (5 wt.%) was added to accelerate the initial setting time, while sand was used to enhance the durability of the final product.

Compacted cylinders with 20 mm diameter and 40 mm height were prepared using the above mixes in a conventional manual compaction apparatus. Laboratory tests were conducted on these specimens after curing periods of 7, 14, 28, and 60 days. The raw materials and cylindrical specimens were analyzed using particle size analysis, differential thermal analysis (DTA), X-ray fluorescence (XRF), and X-ray diffraction (XRD). The mineralogical and hydration products of the prepared mixes were also monitored at different curing ages using DTA. Furthermore, their pH value was measured at 20 ºC using a digital pH meter.

The physical and mechanical properties including water absorption, bulk density, and compressive strength of the cured specimens were examined according to standard specifications. Finally, their durability was analyzed against collapsibility in water by submerging for seven days.

Results and Discussion

The experimental results demonstrated the behavior of green-brick mixes with varying QL and CKD quantities. The mixes exhibited an enhanced pH value (up to 12.5) on adding CKD, indicating the latter’s high OH− ion activity. Alternatively, the hydration products increased with the addition of QL rather than the CKD addition with increasing curing time.

A small endothermic peak was detected in the thermographs of the mix comprising 10 wt.% QL at about 470 °C. This was attributed to the formation of portlandite, which resulted in a low specimen strength compared to the mix comprising 5 wt.% QL. Additionally, the DTA curves of these two mixes exhibited a small endothermic peak at about 700 °C associated with the de-carbonation of calcium carbonate.

Distinct exothermic peaks were observed at about 800 °C in all mixes including the control mix, denoting the devitrification effect of GGBS. Noteworthily, the intensity of the endothermal and exothermal peaks in the control mix was the lowest compared to the peaks of the other mixes.

All cylindrical specimens cured at seven days exhibited shape distortion or disintegration at varying degrees in the water, making it impossible to quantify the water absorption. This was explained by the insufficient hydration binding products at this stage, which developed from day 14 onwards.

Additionally, as evidenced in the XRD patterns, all specimens exhibited reduced water absorption as curing time increased. Overall, the mixes containing QL or CKD cured for 14 days or more demonstrated good physical and mechanical properties. Among all, the mix comprising 5 wt.% QL demonstrated superior properties.

Conclusion

This study demonstrated that adding QL and CKD to the stabilized green brick mixes can enhance their engineering properties with increasing curing age. The ratio of QL and CKD used significantly affected the properties of the specimens. For instance, 20% GGBS and 5% QL increased the specimen’s compressive strength while reducing water absorption.

Alternatively, when GGBS and CKD were combined, a higher content of CKD 10 wt.% gave better results than 5 wt.% CKD. Overall, the physical and mechanical properties of all specimens comprising CKD or QL met the acceptable limits of dry compressive strength (30-70 kg/cm2), water absorption (8-15%), and density (1.7-2 gm/cm3), as specified by the Egyptian building standards. Thus, the proposed stabilized green bricks incorporating waste materials provide a sustainable and eco-friendly alternative to traditional masonry bricks.

Journal Reference

El-Mahllawy, M. S. & Mohsen, S. A. (2024). Characterization and utilization capabilities of industrial wastes for green bricks production. Beni-Seuf University Journal of Basic and Applied Sciences, 13(57). https://doi.org/10.1186/s43088-024-00517-6, https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s43088-024-00517-6

