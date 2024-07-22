Enhancing Concrete Recovery with Cyclic Recuring

A recent article published in Materials examined the strength and microstructure restoration of high-performance concrete (HPC) through water and water-CO 2 cyclic recuring, which is promising for rehabilitating thermally damaged concrete (TDC).

The XRD patterns and QXRD results of the samples exposed to 600 °C at various recuring stages: (a,b) water recuring; (c,d) cyclic recuring. Image Credit: https://www.mdpi.com/1996-1944/17/14/3531

Background

Concrete is known to be inherently fire-resistant; however, its mechanical performance degrades on exposure to high temperatures. This is attributed to the decomposition of hydration products, pore structure coarsening, thermal cracking, and phase transformations at elevated temperatures.

Thus, efforts are made to develop the self-healing properties of concrete after fire damage. Various post-fire curing methods are employed to rehabilitate TDC. However, the efficacy of any such process depends on the choice of curing method, rehydration phases, and extent of thermal damage.

Water-CO 2 cyclic recuring method possesses significant potential in recovering thermally damaged HPC. However, the strength recovery efficiency at varying curing periods and the causal microstructural mechanisms are not completely understood. Thus, this study aimed to demonstrate the micro-mechanisms behind the strength development of thermally-damaged HPC using water and water-CO 2 cyclic recuring.

Methods

A mortar mixture for HPC was prepared using Portland cement, silica fume (SF, 10 wt.% of cement), and sieved standard quartz sand. The water-to-binder ratio was set at 0.36 and a polycarboxylate superplasticizer was added to achieve the desired consistency and workability. Furthermore, polypropylene fibers were incorporated to prevent explosion at high temperatures.

HPC samples were prepared using 20 L of this mortar mix, molded cubically (50×50×50 mm3) in two layers. Post-initial curing for 24 hours, the samples were de-molded and immersed in saturated limewater at 20±3 °C for 89 days.

The 90-day cured HPC samples were heated to 600 and 900 °C at a 1 °C/min rate in a muffle furnace and maintained at this temperature for one hour to ensure uniform temperature exposure. Subsequently, these were allowed to naturally cool to room temperature.

Water recuring was performed by immersing the heated samples in saturated limewater for 3, 6, 18, and 30 days. Alternatively, for water-CO 2 cyclic recuring, they were submerged in saturated limewater for 3 days and transferred to an air chamber for the next 3 days. This cyclic process was repeated for 3, 6, 18, and 30 days. The compressive strength of the HPC samples was investigated after high-temperature exposure and recuring.

Additionally, their phase composition was analyzed before heating, after heating, and during recuring using X-ray diffraction (XRD). Alternatively, the microstructure changes throughout each process were observed through scanning electron microscopy (SEM). Finally, mercury intrusion porosimetry (MIP) was performed to record pore structure distribution of the HPC samples.

Results and Discussion

The HPC samples’ compressive strength recovered significantly through both recuring processes, with cyclic recuring exhibiting higher strength recovery than water curing. This was supported by the XRD, SEM, and MIP analysis.

While the calcium-silicate-hydrate (C-S-H) gel in HPC decomposed completely after exposure to 600 °C, C 3 S mostly remained intact due to its limited reaction with SF. During the water recuring process, Ca2+ and OH− ions diffused from saturated limewater into HPC samples through microcracks. Simultaneously, C 3 S ions leached from cement, promoting calcium-hydrate (CH) production in the microcracks and coarsened pores.

Thus, the C-S-H gel rapidly rehydrated during recuring, filling the microcracks and coarsened pores. This resulted in enhanced mechanical characteristics of the HPC samples, which attained a compressive strength comparable to the undamaged HPC after a 3-day water curing period.

Alternatively, CO 2 infiltrated the microcracks during cyclic curing and reacted with Ca2+ ions to precipitate CaCO 3 within the microcracks. Consequently, the HPC samples exhibited a 10.1% higher compressive strength after 6 days of cyclic curing than the water-cured samples. Moreover, the compressive strength recovery after 18 days of water and cyclic recuring surpassed 95% of the total recovery observed after 30 days.

Alternatively, the compressive strength of the HPC samples damaged at 900 °C exhibited a slow improvement after 30-day water recuring, whereas cyclic recuring accelerated the compressive strength recovery. Overall, 18 days were concluded as optimal for recuring the HPC samples damaged at 600 or 900 °C.

Conclusion and Future Prospects

The researchers comprehensively analyzed the compressive strength recovery of thermally damaged HPC employing water and water-CO 2 cyclic recuring methods. Consequently, optimal recuring regimes and periods were identified for HPC damaged at 600 and 900 °C, elucidating the underlying mechanisms.

Both recuring methods could effectively enhance the compressive strength of the TDC due to the filling of microcracks and coarsened pores by hydration products. However, cyclic recuring exhibited accelerated recovery rates due to the formation of carbonation products in the microcracks and cement paste.

The researchers suggest increasing the carbonation depth during cyclic recuring to improve the strength recovery of thermally damaged HPC. Additionally, the effect of temperature variations on the strength recovery should be analyzed to enhance the application of proposed recuring methods in practical engineering.

