Recycling Waste in Concrete: A Green Solution

A recent article published in Scientific Reports investigated the variation in the modulus of elasticity (MOE) of concrete by partially substituting sand and cement with wood ash (WA), sand with crumb rubber (CR) or crushed glass (CG), and gravel with CG.

Background

Concrete is the construction industry’s most utilized material, significantly influencing the modern built environment despite its large carbon footprint. Thus, recycled waste is combined with concrete to decrease natural resource consumption, CO 2 emissions, and the overall environmental impact of the construction industry.

Using recycled waste aggregates in concrete also offers an eco-friendly and cost-effective route to manage tremendous waste that otherwise ends up in landfills. For example, old tires, taking at least a century to disintegrate naturally, can be ground into CR and incorporated into concrete.

Glass is another non-biodegradable but completely reusable material. Waste glass exhibits chemical and physical properties similar to sand, and is thus, feasible to add to concrete. In addition, recycled concrete (RC) aggregates produced from construction and demolition waste can be used in fresh concrete production.

WA, a typical byproduct of electricity generation from timber biomass, has enormous potential as an activator and a pozzolanic mineral additive in cementitious materials. Thus, this study examined the advantages and limitations of replacing standard ingredients with CR, WA, RC, and waste glass in concrete.

Methods

The waste components incorporated into the concrete mix were sourced locally. WA was obtained from a wood bakery while finely crushed glass (FCG) was prepared from trashed bottles. Additionally, CR was obtained from used tires and RC was prepared by crushing demolished concrete components.

Sieve analysis was performed on the coarse and fine aggregates to ensure that grain size distribution was within the standard limits. The particle size distribution of CG and RC was similar to that of gravel. Subsequently, over 65 concrete mix designs were prepared using different combinations of waste materials. In these mixes, cement was replaced by WA, natural sand (NS) by CR/FCG/WA, and gravel by CG/RC aggregates.

A control concrete mix was also prepared using sand, cement, gravel, and water. The water-to-binder ratio was kept constant at 0.5 in all concrete mixes. Three cylindrical specimens of size 150´300 mm2 were cast for each mix and each experiment according to the applicable standards. Their compressive strength was analyzed after 28 days of curing to derive MOE values for each prepared concrete design. Additionally, MOE was determined using a compressometer and ultrasonic pulse velocity tests.

Results and Discussion

The varying proportions of WA, CR, FCG, CG, and RC aggregates in the concrete mix demonstrated different influences on its compressive strength and MOE.

The 28-day compressive strength decreased with increasing WA as a replacement for cement but a 5% cement replacement with WA gave good results. Additionally, a drastic 50% decrease in compressive strength was observed for a 5% replacement of sand with CR compared to the control mix. Alternatively, while under 40% replacement of gravel by RC decreased the concrete strength, a greater replacement ratio enhanced it.

Combining two or three waste materials yielded better performance. For instance, 20% replacement of sand with WA and 100% gravel with RC enhanced the concrete strength. Moreover, replacing 2% sand with CR, 2% cement with WA, and 5% gravel with CG yielded optimal concrete strength; however, it was 7.83% less than the control mix.

MOE values presented similar trends as compressive strength on using waste materials in concrete design. A 5% cement replacement with WA substantially decreased the MOE, which remained constant up to 20% replacement. Replacing sand by CR demonstrated the maximum reduction in MOE, with up to 50% reduction at a 20% replacement level. Alternatively, using WA to replace 5% cement and 20% sand yielded MOE values comparable to the control mix.

However, combining CR with CG or CR with RC decreased the MOE, exhibiting inconsistent values across the three methods used. Alternatively, replacing sand with 100% RC and 20% WA exhibited enhanced MOE values. Finally, replacing 2% cement with WA, 2% sand with CR, and 5% gravel with CG yielded MOE similar to the control mix, suitable for all practical applications.

Conclusion

Overall, the researchers analyzed the impact of over 65 combinations of waste materials on the MOE of concrete, which was determined using three standard methods. Among all, four mixes comprising the combination of two waste materials and two mixes each with three waste materials to replace natural ingredients exhibited an equal or superior MOE than that of the control mix (25 GPa).

All three methods yielded similar MOE values when replacing natural ingredients with waste materials in concrete except for the mixes incorporating CR. The comprehensive data presented in this study can enhance the utilization of waste in concrete. This will reduce the construction sector's environmental impact while aiding in waste management.

Journal Reference

Gerges, N. N., Issa, C. A., Khalil, N. J., & Aintrazi, S. (2024). Effects of recycled waste on the modulus of elasticity of structural concrete. Scientific Reports, 14(1), 16189. DOI: 10.1038/s41598-024-65516-0, https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-024-65516-0

