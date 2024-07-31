Clays Enhance Low-Carbon 3D Printed Concrete

A recent article published in Buildings explored attapulgite, bentonite, and sepiolite clays as potential concrete admixtures to obtain low-carbon three-dimensional (3D) printed concrete. The impact of these clays was examined on the concrete rheology when combined with a 50% ground granulated blast slag (GGBS) binder.

Anton Paar Rheometer used for rheological testing. Image Credit: https://www.mdpi.com/2075-5309/14/7/2194

Background

Concrete 3D printing is an innovative technology that reduces material waste, increases construction speed, and enables the creation of complex and customized shapes, which are difficult to realize with conventional methods. However, most 3D printing concretes today comprise high cement contents leading to high embodied carbon.

Different supplementary cementitious materials (SCMs) have been explored to reduce the environmental impact of 3D printed concrete such as GGBS, silica fume, and fly ash. However, admixtures are commonly incorporated into concrete mixes comprising SCMs to retain desirable rheological properties.

Nano-clays have emerged as promising admixtures that can compensate for the poor printability of low cement mixes. Additionally, including nano-clay in 3D-printed concrete can positively influence its tensile bond strength. Thus, this study considered a low-carbon 3D concrete printing mix with 50% GGBS as an SCM and evaluated the impact of different clay types on its rheological properties.

Methods

A concrete mix was prepared using Irish Cement Type II Portland cement (CEM), GGBS, silica sand, and polycarboxylate (PCE) based superplasticizer (SP). After multiple trials, the water-to-binder ratio (w/b) and sand-to-binder ratio (s/b) were fixed at 0.252 and 1, respectively. Additionally, SP content was selected as 1.2% of the binder by mass.

Commercially procured attapulgite (ATT), bentonite (BEN), and sepiolite (SEP) clay powders were included in the concrete mixes at dosages of either 0.5% or 1% of binder by mass. These clays were used as supplied without any treatment to modify their activity. Overall, eight concrete mixes were prepared including a reference mix without GGBS or clay and one with GGBS but without clay.

The chemical compositions of the clays were determined through X-ray fluorescence (XRF) analysis while their carbon footprints were assumed to be equal. Alternatively, the carbon factors of CEM, GGBS, and SP were taken from their environmental product declaration documents. The carbon factor of water was considered negligible. These carbon factors were used to calculate the embodied carbon for one ton of each concrete mix.

The consistency of each mix was assessed using a slump-flow apparatus. Alternatively, their compressive strength was determined by preparing 50 mm cubic samples. Three samples of each type were tested after 28 days of curing. Furthermore, the rheological properties of concrete mixes were examined using a rheometer. A hysteresis loop test protocol based on a controlled shear rate was applied to each concrete sample thrice.

Results and Discussion

The designed concrete mixes exhibited different characteristics with varying clay types and content. Regarding embodied carbon, all clays could effectively reduce the carbon footprint of 3D-printed concrete by 46%. Thus, the researchers compared the performance of the clays based on their ability to enhance concrete printability.

The slump-flow diameter decreased linearly with increasing dosage of all clays; SEP caused diameter reduction was 2.8 times that of ATT at 0.5% dosage. This reduction indicated improved shape retention of the concrete.

Both SEP and ATT enhanced the compressive strength of concrete mixes by at least 25% and 34%, respectively. In addition, a concrete compressive strength maximum was observed for all clays with a dosage between 0-1%.

Adding 50% GGBS as an SCM led to the shear thickening behavior of concrete, which is detrimental to printability. Additionally, shear thickening became more prominent with successive flow curves due to the continuous breaking of internal structure that settled during rest intervals. However, SEP could most effectively diminish the extremity of this phenomenon, reducing the thickening exponent by 28% at 0.5% dosage.

Alternatively, a lower SP content could more effectively reverse the stress-to-shear rate relationship to a linear one. Furthermore, static yield stress increased almost linearly with increasing dosage of all clays. Notably, 0.5% SEP outperformed ATT and BEN by a factor of 4.4 and 6.8, respectively. This was attributed to enhanced buildability also evidenced by the slump-flow results.

Conclusion

Overall, the researchers comprehensively investigated the influence of bentonite, attapulgite, and sepiolite clays on the mechanical and rheological properties of low-carbon 3D printable concrete. Rheological tests revealed that high GGBS and SP content resulted in concrete mixes with little flow resistance under low shear rates but thickened at high shear rates. Notably, adding clays, particularly 0.5% SEP, significantly improved this rheological behavior of concrete.

The rheological properties of concrete mixes containing SEP had promising buildability, extrudability, and shape retention. However, no mix could meet the standard criteria. Varying water or SP content might effectively improve the printability of a concrete mix with 50% GGBS. Thus, the researchers suggest developing artificial intelligence-based models to optimize construction materials efficiently.

Journal Reference

Hanratty, N., Khan, M., & McNally, C. (2024). The Role of Different Clay Types in Achieving Low-Carbon 3D Printed Concretes. Buildings, 14(7), 2194. DOI: 10.3390/buildings14072194, https://www.mdpi.com/2075-5309/14/7/2194

Disclaimer: The views expressed here are those of the author expressed in their private capacity and do not necessarily represent the views of AZoM.com Limited T/A AZoNetwork the owner and operator of this website. This disclaimer forms part of the Terms and conditions of use of this website.