Biobased Insulation Materials Cut Carbon Footprint

A recent review article published in the Journal of Cleaner Production explored biobased insulation materials’ key physical and environmental characteristics, assessing their climate mitigation potential. Subsequently, the reviewed biobased products were characterized based on their thermal performance, climate mitigation, and environmental sustainability.

Background

Insulation materials in the construction industry improve the thermal performance of buildings, reducing energy demands and carbon emissions. While transitioning to sustainability, the construction sector is adopting biobased insulation materials derived from renewable and eco-friendly sources to replace mineral and plastic insulation materials.

The physical and environmental properties of biobased insulation materials have been reviewed previously. However, comparing their efficacy in climate mitigation to their conventional counterparts is challenging due to the lack of environmental data and consistent methodologies.

Thus, this literature review mapped the biobased insulation materials’ key physical and environmental properties to assess their climate mitigation potential. Specific definitions and categorization criteria were established for emerging (till August 2023) biobased insulation materials and products at the lab scale. The embodied energy (EE) and carbon (EC) were calculated for these materials in the European context.

Definitions and Mapping of Biobased Materials

Functionally, biobased insulation materials are defined as thermal insulation materials obtained from plant and animal biomass. A minimum of 25% biobased content is established as the essential criterion to certify an insulation product as biobased by the BioPreferred Program in the United States. However, these definitions do not indicate the materials’ climate mitigation potential through greenhouse gas reduction.

Additionally, applying the thermal conductivity criterion is concerning as the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) specifies a maximum of 0.065 W/Km for commercial insulation materials, which is inappropriate in climate mitigation. For instance, it excludes emerging biobased insulation materials such as hempcrete with low global warming potential.

Both bio-composites and bio-reinforced composites are hybrid bio-insulation materials comprising two or more materials. Bio-reinforced composites can be further specified as hybrid and green/sustainable composites. While the former are reinforced by more than one fiber, the latter combines matrix resin, fibers, and other materials of natural origin.

The 174 products mapped in this review encompassed 39 types of biobased materials. Among these, 22 did not incorporate binders (non-composite materials) while most of the remaining 152 products were identified as composite materials. Moreover, polymer, biopolymer, and mineral were the major composite materials appearing almost equally, and only seven products used other binders.

A significant variation was observed in EE and EC at the material level, comparable to the variation in thermal conductivity. The lowest EE value noted was zero while the highest exceeded 100000 MJ. Similarly, EC values ranged from −250 to over 300000 kg CO 2 -equivalent. Notably, materials such as flax, rice, hemp, wheat, and wood using less energy-intensive binders such as lime, molasses, alginate, and clay instead of polymer resins might outperform the glass wool’s best EE value.

Categorization of Biobased Materials/Products

Principal component analysis (PCA) was performed for material categorization using a 134×6 dataset to identify the first three components capturing over 80% of the variance. A long lifespan and low share of biomaterials and waste were observed in mineral composite materials with high thermal conductivity. Alternatively, non-composite materials (except a few) appeared more thermally resistant.

Excellent thermal performance was observed mostly for all mineral composites due to their longer lifespans than non-composites, biopolymer composites, and polymer composites. However, their EE and EC values were high. Alternatively, the products selected for climate mitigation were much less energy- and carbon-intensive. They originated from different material groups, except for energy-intensive polymer composites exhibiting varied physical properties.

None of the products reviewed could meet all three criteria for thermal performance, climate mitigation, and environmental sustainability. Moreover, no overlapping options were found between performance-oriented products and climate-oriented products. Thus, selecting the best biobased insulation material faces trade-offs between thermal performance (thermal conductivity and lifespan) and climate mitigation (EE and EC).

Although climate-oriented products lacked optimal performance, they offered additional attributes of a long lifespan or low thermal conductivity. Low thermal conductivity should be prioritized over long lifespans while selecting optimal insulation materials.

Conclusion and Future Prospects

Overall, the researchers critically reviewed and comprehensively categorized biobased insulation materials that can aid in effectively decarbonizing the construction sector. Most mapped materials demonstrated favorable performance in cradle-to-gate EC due to biomaterials’ carbon storage capacity.

Cellulose and straw bale emerged as promising for thermal performance and environmental sustainability in climate mitigation, with considerable scaling potential. However, the physical and environmental performance of many biobased products varied significantly. Thus, lab-developed biobased products should be improved for embodied energy (EE) and thermal conductivity compared to glass wool.

Despite the biobased insulation materials’ potential to reduce the carbon footprint of building insulation materials, the researchers highlighted the risk of a burden shift in the future. Biobased materials may negatively impact the environment due to waste incineration and landfilling when adopted at a large scale in the construction sector.

Journal Reference

Lu, Z. et al. (2024). Climate Mitigation Potential of Biobased Insulation Materials: A Comprehensive Review and Categorization. Journal of Cleaner Production, 143356. DOI: 10.1016/j.jclepro.2024.143356, https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S095965262402805

