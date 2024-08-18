Sublime Systems, a startup founded by Massachusetts Institute of Technology-based researchers, recently demonstrated a sustainable cement production method on a commercial scale. An electrochemical process using neutral water electrolysis was employed for decarbonating CaCO 3 while simultaneously producing a high-purity O 2 /CO 2 gas mixture at the anode and H 2 at the cathode.

Study: Electrochemical Process Transforms Cement Production. Image Credit: Juan Enrique del Barrio/Shutterstock.com

Background

Cement production accounts for ∼8% (2.8 gigatons/year) of global CO 2 emissions, the largest single industrial emitter. About half of this CO 2 results from using CaCO 3 (decomposes to CaO) as a key component while the rest is mainly due to the combustion of fossil fuels in the cement kiln during calcining (∼900 °C) and sintering (∼1450 °C).

Current efforts to reduce cement’s carbon footprint include carbon capturing from flue gases, using alternative fuels, or developing supplementary cementitious materials. However, these methods suffer economic challenges and may compromise the physical properties of cement with limited mitigation of carbon emissions.

Alternatively, electrochemical methods have the potential to produce the most widely accepted and used types of cement, thereby reducing adoption risk while utilizing emerging economical renewable electricity to alleviate both the chemical and thermal sources of CO 2 .

Thus, Sublime Systems employed an electrochemical process to break down calcium silicate rocks at ambient temperature. Abundant raw materials were used to create reactive calcium and silicates that were dried and blended into cement. This Sublime’s system exhibited the same final strength and hardened phases as Portland cement.

Methods

The researchers used custom-designed H-cells as decarbonation cells using NaClO 4 or NaNO 3 dissolved in deionized water as the electrolyte they do not decompose at high voltage. The cathode (rod) and anode (wire) were made from platinum, which has a high catalytic activity for hydrogen and oxygen evolution in both acid and base. Finally, CaCO 3 powder was added to the anode compartment with filter paper (5 μm particle retention) as the porous separator.

Post-potentiostatic experiments at room temperature, the prepared materials were characterized by X-ray diffraction, scanning electron microscopy (SEM), and Brunauer-Emmett-Teller (BET) analysis. Electrochemically precipitated Ca(OH) 2 or commercial CaCO 3 (control sample) were mixed with SiO 2 in a 3:1 molar ratio and pressed into pellets after drying. Subsequently, the pellets were sintered at 1500 °C in a muffle furnace for two hours. The powders prepared from these pellets were confirmed as alite (3CaO·SiO 2 ; a major mineral in Portland Cement) using XRD.

Results and Discussion

The designed decarbonation cell simultaneously functioned as an electrolyzer and a chemical reactor converting CaCO 3 to Ca(OH) 2 . The reactor utilized inherent pH gradients in an electrolysis cell for CaCO 3 decarbonation and Ca(OH) 2 precipitation and collection. Overall, this was a near-stoichiometric operation with every two protons produced at the oxygen-generating anode decarbonating one CaCO 3 unit.

Different H-cell reactors (with and without a porous separator between the cathode and anode chambers) were constructed to test the proposed method of decarbonating CaCO 3 . In the cell without a separator, Ca(OH) 2 precipitated across the cell length including directly on the platinum wire cathode, eventually passivating this cathode. This passivation led to a sharp drop in cell current after a few hours of operation.

Alternatively, a porous paper separator at the intersection of each chamber limited convection in the cell. Significant amounts of white precipitate were collected directly on the separator in front of the cathode. XRD analysis confirmed this precipitate to be predominantly Ca(OH) 2 with a small amount of CaCO 3 .

The electrochemically produced solid Ca(OH) 2 exhibited particle size and morphologies similar to the control alite sample. Thus, Ca(OH) 2 from the designed decarbonation reactor was a suitable precursor to Portland cement capable of synthesizing the main hydrating calcium silicate phase. Moreover, its fine morphology and >300 °C lower decomposition temperature probably improved its reactivity compared to CaCO 3 .

Apart from reactive Ca(OH) 2 suitable for cement synthesis, the proposed electrochemical decarbonation reactor produced concentrated gas streams of H 2 at the cathode and O 2 and CO 2 (in a 1:2 molar ratio) at the anode. These gases could be used in various sustainable technologies.

Conclusion

Overall, Sublime’s electrochemical process could decarbonize cement by eliminating the need for high temperatures and using limestone. In addition, the concentrated gas streams from this process are useful in sustainable industrial technologies. For instance, CO 2 may be directly captured and sequestered, H 2 /O 2 may be used in fuel cells/combustors to generate electricity; O 2 may be used as a component of oxy-fuel in cement kilns to lower CO 2 and NO x emissions; or the gases may be used to synthesize liquid fuels.

Three tons of the cement produced by the proposed method was recently used in Boston’s largest net-zero commercial building at Seaport. Moreover, Sublime is building a commercial-scale manufacturing plant in Massachusetts that can produce 30,000 tons of cement annually. The researchers suggest designing more advanced reactors for greater control over convection and chemical gradients and collecting precipitated Ca(OH) 2 more efficiently and continuously.

Journal Reference

Ellis, L. D., Badel, A. F., Chiang, M. L., Park, R. J.-Y. ., & Chiang, Y.-M. (2019). Toward electrochemical synthesis of cement—An electrolyzer-based process for decarbonating CaCO 3 while producing useful gas streams. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, 117(23), 201821673. DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1821673116, https://www.pnas.org/doi/pdf/10.1073/pnas.1821673116, https://news.mit.edu/2024/sustainable-cement-startup-sublime-eliminates-co2-gigatons-0809

