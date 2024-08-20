BIM Framework Aligns with Sustainability Goals

A recent article published in AHFE International proposed developing a unified building information modeling language and culture (UBIML-C) framework aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) index for sustainable construction.

Background

The invention of building information modeling (BIM) was aimed at bridging the technological gap between construction and other sectors, contributing to the sustainability of the built environment. However, a significant difference exists in the application and adaptation of the BIM technology between organizations and countries.

This study addressed the key BIM challenges and identified technological and cultural requirements to develop a UBIML-C framework capable of enhancing the implementation and adaptation of BIM technology. In addition, UBIML-C’s integration and alignment with the UN SDGs and ESG index was proposed for direct return on the effort and investment made to implement UBIML-C.

The ESG index prioritized sustainable, social, and ethical operations, management, and governance as valuation criteria for global companies’ performance and risk management. Such concepts are significant in the construction industry, which faces the challenges of low productivity and ineffective use of advanced technologies.

With the increasing pressure to move towards sustainable construction, the UN SDGs can drive and inspire construction companies towards higher ESG scores. Thus, the companies need creative strategies aligning with the SDGs such as sustainable cities and communities and responsible consumption and production for maximum public good.

Methodical Framework

Integrating and aligning BIM methods with the UN SDGs and ESG standards provides the base of a unified BIM language, applicable circumstantially to ensure effective communication. These circumstances vary among organizations and are influenced by factors beyond business operations such as culture, religion, social norms, climate, geography, regulations, financial institutions, corruption, etc.

Enhanced virtual reality and artificial intelligence can be used in a country with stringent social and religious norms like preventing women from working on-site or rendering heavy work. Alternatively, drones are more useful in difficult geographies. Blockchain can help with financial transactions and monitoring in unstable financial institutions and economies. However, modern technologies such as cloud computing or digital twins cannot function in regions with restricted and erratic communication infrastructure.

The UN SDGs and ESG index can also impact BIM application as they are not considered mandatory in many decent, professional, and ethical construction companies. However, such companies are not necessarily environmentally harmful, unethical or unsocial as they function according to their cultural and social norms.

Thus, the conditions are the semantics, the technologies are the words, and the goals are the culture in a UBIML-C framework. Understanding these three parameters and proper communication of goals constitute a common language among the stakeholders of a project anywhere in the world.

Based on the above evaluation, the proposed framework comprised five categorical conditions. Each category listed BIM technologies suitable under those conditions. Moreover, the UN SDGs aligned and ESG requirements met with these technologies were provided. The BIM technology, UN SDGs, and ESG requirements could be updated with any project delay, maintenance, or update.

Discussion

Construction organizations try to balance the adaptation benefits of BIM with a manageable and affordable cost. While the pressure to move faster and more holistically toward the BIM adaptation is increasing, parameters related to international projects are becoming complex.

The UBIML-C framework can help develop a common understanding and prospects for adopting BIM in international projects. However, multiple cultural, geographic, administrative, and economic factors inhibit the global application of generalized assumptions. Thus, certain pre and post-conditions need careful consideration for the effective creation and execution of a UBIML-C appropriate for the project and place.

Some pre-conditions for using the UBIML-C include BIM expertise, regulatory framework, client’s maturity in accepting the time, effort, and cost required for a project development using BIM, incentives to conform to the UN SDGs, and ESG reporting requirements.

Alternatively, utilization and dissemination of the UBIML-C to gain local, regional, and international reputation are some post-conditions. Such publicity actions can promote UBIML-C application in other projects, and eventually help BIM replace UBIML-C when the general perception of BIM benefits will not require the UN-SDGs or ESG incentives.

Conclusion and Future Prospects

Overall, the researchers emphasized the determination of the parameters to form a UBIML-C, the need for such a language, and the general language framework. The proposed initial version of the UBIML-C concept can be built upon to introduce BIM in any project worldwide.

However, the practical dimensions of this study are limited as the proposed UBIML-C was not tested to assess output in different conditions. Thus, the researchers plan to develop a prototype for generating a UBIML-C per case. This prototype will be based on the expert system-type methodology presented in this study, explaining each specific output generated.

Journal Reference

Markopoulos, E. et al. (2024). Using the UN SDGs and the ESG Index towards the development of a Unified Building Information Modelling Language and Culture for Sustainable Construction. AHFE International. DOI: 10.54941/ahfe1005269, https://openaccess.cms-conferences.org/publications/book/978-1-964867-25-0/article/978-1-964867-25-0_0

