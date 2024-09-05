Posted in | News | Materials and Engineering

PCMs and Solar Panels Enhance Efficiency in Educational Buildings

A recent article published in Buildings presented a case study on using phase-change materials (PCMs) on the external walls and ceiling and photovoltaic (PV) solar panels in the Department of Mechanical Engineering of Shahid Beheshti University (Tehran, Iran).

PCMs and Solar Panels Enhance Efficiency in Educational Buildings
General PCM performance due to temperature changes. Image Credit: https://www.mdpi.com/2075-5309/14/9/2691

Background

Buildings account for 30-40% of global energy demand. Almost 70% of this energy is consumed for space heating, space cooling, water heating, and lighting. Simultaneously, population growth and unaffordable energy sources are international issues requiring better energy efficiency.

Among different passive storage methods currently used to save energy, PCMs are gaining popularity. They are used in several industries, such as transportation, construction, pharmaceuticals, clothing, etc., as they can store both sensible and latent heat. With an increasing ambient temperature, PCMs gradually melt at their melting point. Alternatively, they release the thermal stored energy into the environment and solidify as the temperature decreases. 

Most educational buildings in Iran are old, and their energy efficiency is low. Thus, they require sustainable passive solutions. Accordingly, this study examined using PCMs in one such building in conjunction with PV panels for energy saving and decarbonization.

Methods

This case study was performed on a building located in Tehran, a hot and dry region. Seven scenarios apart from a reference scenario (building without PCMs and PV solar panels) were considered, and their impact on the heating/cooling load and CO2 emissions was investigated.

Related Stories

Scenarios 1-3 considered using PCMs on walls, ceilings, and walls-ceilings while scenario 4 was related to the initial building (without PCMs) but furnished with PV panels on the roof. Additionally, scenarios 5-7 combined PV panels with scenarios 1-3 (comprising PCMs).

DesignBuilder (DsB) software was used to model the considered building and simulate the above scenarios. The shading effect of PV panels on the roof on energy absorption or release by PCMs was examined for scenarios 5-7.

Macro-encapsulated layered PCMs were modeled on the wall and ceiling of the considered building to simulate scenarios 1-3 and 5-7. The coefficient of heat transfer of the used material was ensured to be within the limits defined by the Iranian code of practice.

People inside the buildings were scheduled to attend from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and turning on/off the heating/cooling equipment was scheduled from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Additionally, the appropriate temperatures for the hot and cold were set at 23 °C and 20 °C, respectively.

The monthly output data from the DsB simulation results were compared with the building's actual measured electricity and gas consumption in a year, which was available on the Gas and Electricity Distribution Company's website.

Results and Discussion

The reference scenario revealed the building’s high energy consumption. Due to the hot climate and a lack of shading devices on the window system, the cooling demand was considerably larger than the heating load. Additionally, the predicted CO2 emissions were about 267.66 tons/year.

Adding PCMs on the walls (scenario 1), ceilings (scenario 2), and both ceilings-walls (scenario 3) effectively reduced the energy consumption; Scenario 3 had the maximum effect on lowering the heating load. Additionally, placing PCMs on the ceiling was more effective than the wall as the former had better thermal energy exchange potential. Moreover, installing PCMs could reduce CO2 emissions from the main energy sources by 9.3%.

In scenario 4, the shading of PV panels located on the roof increased the heating load by 12.6% while decreasing the cooling load by 8.6% relative to the reference scenario. Additionally, 169.29 MWh/year of energy generated by these PV panels could reduce about 41.2% of CO2 emissions from primary non-renewable energy sources.

Adding PV panels on the roof and PCMs on the walls (scenario 5), ceiling (scenario 6), and both walls and ceiling (scenario 7) did not significantly reduce energy demand. Alternatively, a 3.7% increase in the heating load was observed for scenario 5, attributed to the shading effect of the PV panels. However, the CO2 reductions were significant (over 40%) in these scenarios.

Conclusion and Future Work.

Overall, the researchers comprehensively assessed the relevance of PCMs and/or PV solar panels for energy savings and decarbonization through a case study on a higher education building. Numerical simulations of 8 different scenarios were performed and validated using annual measurements.

Using PCMs had a greater influence on the heating load than cooling, and they were more effective on ceilings than walls. However, the building’s total energy consumption remained fairly constant when using both PV panels and PCMs. Alternatively, CO2 emissions were reduced by about 50% with the simultaneous use of PV panels and PCMs on walls and ceilings.

The researchers plan to expand the study by considering variations related to dust accumulation, temperature, long-term degradation of PCMs, etc. Additionally, optimization algorithms and artificial intelligence could be used to optimize PCM usage and assess cost-benefit ratios in the long term.

Journal Reference

Sedaghat, M., Heydari, A. H., & Santos, P. (2024). The Use of PCMs and PV Solar Panels in Higher Education Buildings towards Energy Savings and Decarbonization: A Case Study. Buildings14(9), 2691. DOI: 10.3390/buildings14092691, https://www.mdpi.com/2075-5309/14/9/2691

Disclaimer: The views expressed here are those of the author expressed in their private capacity and do not necessarily represent the views of AZoM.com Limited T/A AZoNetwork the owner and operator of this website. This disclaimer forms part of the Terms and conditions of use of this website.

Nidhi Dhull

Written by

Nidhi Dhull

Nidhi Dhull is a freelance scientific writer, editor, and reviewer with a PhD in Physics. Nidhi has an extensive research experience in material sciences. Her research has been mainly focused on biosensing applications of thin films. During her Ph.D., she developed a noninvasive immunosensor for cortisol hormone and a paper-based biosensor for E. coli bacteria. Her works have been published in reputed journals of publishers like Elsevier and Taylor & Francis. She has also made a significant contribution to some pending patents.  

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Dhull, Nidhi. (2024, September 05). PCMs and Solar Panels Enhance Efficiency in Educational Buildings. AZoBuild. Retrieved on September 05, 2024 from https://www.azobuild.com/news.aspx?newsID=23600.

  • MLA

    Dhull, Nidhi. "PCMs and Solar Panels Enhance Efficiency in Educational Buildings". AZoBuild. 05 September 2024. <https://www.azobuild.com/news.aspx?newsID=23600>.

  • Chicago

    Dhull, Nidhi. "PCMs and Solar Panels Enhance Efficiency in Educational Buildings". AZoBuild. https://www.azobuild.com/news.aspx?newsID=23600. (accessed September 05, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Dhull, Nidhi. 2024. PCMs and Solar Panels Enhance Efficiency in Educational Buildings. AZoBuild, viewed 05 September 2024, https://www.azobuild.com/news.aspx?newsID=23600.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit
Reducing Embodied Carbon Through Design

Reducing Embodied Carbon Through Design

With an increase in the pressure to decarbonize the built environment and build more carbon-neutral buildings, the reduction of embodied carbon has become of great importance.

Calcium Carbonate Concrete: Building on Recycling

Calcium Carbonate Concrete: Building on Recycling

AZoBuild talks to Professors Noguchi and Maruyama about their research and development of Calcium Carbonate Concrete (CCC), a new material that has the potential to cause a sustainable revolution in the construction industry.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback