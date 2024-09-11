Optimizing Sustainable Construction with Smart Tools

A recent editorial published in Sustainability highlighted the latest developments in sustainable construction using optimization tools and experimental methods. It also discussed the optimization tools for addressing the challenges of construction sustainability and the laboratory research providing key data for developing optimization models.

Background

The shocking harmful impacts of the construction sector on social, economic, and environmental sustainability are well-recognized. Thus, the construction industry requires innovative methods to ensure the sustainability of its processes and products.

Optimization-based engineering can promote sustainable construction by utilizing natural resources and organizing business processes and production to reduce energy consumption, costs, and environmental footprints. This will also ensure health and safety in the newly developed efficient sustainable systems and existing ones with improved functioning.

Advanced mathematical methods, which perform iterative numerical calculations based on well-defined logic or algorithms implemented in computer software, can be used to optimize to identify the best solution without examining all possible ones.

Optimization Tools

Different types of optimization methods are implemented in construction projects. For instance, fuzzy multi-criteria analysis, such as PROMETHEE II, is performed to plan a flat-roof renovation on public buildings. The PROMETHEE II logic’s ability to transform uncertain and vague information into a fuzzy number helps reach an objective outcome and compare alternatives. Thus, roofs are examined and ranked for renovation priority based on the goal, allowing building owners to make informed decisions based on indicators other than cost and aesthetics.

The load-bearing function of double-skin façade elements (DSF) can be examined numerically to analyze the racking behavior of multi-story timber-framed buildings. Developing racking-resistant timber DSF elements through such analyses can be a milestone for designing multi-story timber buildings in seismic areas with strong winds. Moreover, this may reduce energy demands for heating and daylighting, enhancing the residents’ comfort in such buildings.

Harmony search and ensemble learning with the SHapley Additive exPlanations (SHAP) method is ideal for optimizing post-tensioned or pre-stressed concrete cylindrical walls, which benefit economic and environmental facets of construction. Alternatively, multi-objective optimization is suitable for optimizing circular reinforced concrete column sections with a balance between economic (material costs) and environmental (CO 2 emissions) impacts.

A genetic algorithm (GA) can help optimize waste material usage in flexible pavement structures with minimum construction cost and CO 2 emissions. A GA-based parametric study helps identify the impact of waste material on the properties of asphalt, base layer, sub-base layer, and subgrade. Additionally, GA is ideal for optimizing glulam roof structures according to the established regional standards. It helps identify the optimal configuration and volume of wood required for various structural elements, promoting efficient use of resources while meeting structural and safety requirements.

Finally, previous project performance measurements through bibliographic analysis and case studies can help predict future project performance in a multi-stakeholder environment. Such a framework involving actual construction investment projects can predict project success even when the contractor is a single company.

Experimental Methods

Different experimental methods are derived from theoretical analysis. For instance, a multi-criteria analysis involving economic, environmental, and performance factors evaluates the viability of different roof rehabilitation systems. Additionally, simulation tools help assess a building’s energy savings, payback periods, and environmental impacts.

Subsequently, these results are mapped to a neighborhood, allowing the selection of an appropriate refurbishment solution. Notably, such methods also account for parameters like cost, weight, and user preferences. Thus, roof refurbishment based on thorough analysis contributes to construction sustainability while extending a building’s life span.

Alternatively, a life cycle assessment model is ideal for designing geopolymer (GP) compositions for structures with minimum environmental impact. Such a model helps optimize a GP matrix and granular skeleton starting from an existing formulation. While GP technology is still nascent and not always environmentally favorable, GPs hold significant potential to lower greenhouse gas emissions.

Moreover, GP mortars based on metakaolin and potassium silicate exhibit adequate extrudability, buildability, and compressive strength for high-performance applications.

Less-exploited materials like Castanea sativa (chestnut timber) encourage construction sustainability by diversifying construction materials and reducing the overexploitation of the common ones. Chestnut timber is an orthotropic material, requiring a thorough assessment of different wood orientations for use in a wooden frictional pair or with a steel plate. Thus, a comprehensive database built from experimental investigations becomes a crucial input for engineering optimizations, promoting judicious use of natural resources.

Conclusion

Overall, the researchers demonstrated various optimization, multi-criteria decision-making, and experimental methods that address the sustainability concerns of the construction sector.

The proposed methods were derived from the contributions of various researchers worldwide including Slovenia, Spain, Turkey, the USA, the Republic of Korea, France, Italy, Croatia, and the Czech Republic. They can promote and form the foundational knowledge for sustainable construction practices.

Journal Reference

Klanšek, U. & Žula, T. (2024). Sustainable Construction through Utilization of Optimization Tools and Experimental Methods - An Editorial. Sustainability, 16(17), 7666. DOI: 10.3390/su16177666, https://www.mdpi.com/2071-1050/16/17/7666

Disclaimer: The views expressed here are those of the author expressed in their private capacity and do not necessarily represent the views of AZoM.com Limited T/A AZoNetwork the owner and operator of this website. This disclaimer forms part of the Terms and conditions of use of this website.