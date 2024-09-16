Deep Learning Enhances Building Risk Assessment

A recent article published in Discover Applied Sciences proposed using computer vision deep learning models to automatically classify building characteristics and create large-scale (city or region) exposure models for risk assessment. The data extracted from the best convolutional neural network (CNN)-based model was compared with traditional ground data.

Study: Automated identification of building features with deep learning for risk analysis . Image Credit: thinkhubstudio/Shutterstock.com

Background

Accurate and updated information about the buildings is fundamental to mitigating the impact of natural hazards. Additionally, the impact assessment of natural hazards requires detailed and precise exposure models that characterize the buildings’ location, value, occupants, and construction attributes.

Cadastral datasets, national housing census, rapid visual screening, or approximated exposure datasets based on demographic or socio-economic data are generally used for vulnerability assessments. However, these lack the exact location of each building and individual building information, increasing uncertainty in the buildings’ vulnerability classification to natural hazards.

Alternatively, recently available building imagery has enabled the development of building datasets at the urban level for natural hazard risk assessment. This involves combining street-level building imagery with machine-learning algorithms to identify specific building attributes automatically and accurately. Thus, this study focused on creating CNN-based exposure models for predicting building characteristics such as construction material and age.

Methods

The dataset used in this study was extracted from the Alvalade region (Lisbon, Portugal). The building footprints retrieved from the region’s OpenStreetMap were further verified using the quantum geographic information system (QGIS) platform. Moreover, street-level images (2670 building images) of the façade of each building were collected for each building footprint using the Google Street View (GSV) software.

Additional data (4085 pictures) for training, validating, and assessing the deep learning models were collected through fieldwork, capturing up to 3 photos from different angles of each building’s façade and other information such as construction material, construction year, buildings’ rehabilitation, etc.

Labeling was performed with the help of an earthquake engineer for the quality control of the collected data. Subsequently, images without a façade label were discarded. The remaining 4239 images were classified as A (construction material and the range of number of floors), B (a finer distribution of the number of floors and construction material), and C (construction epoch).

The dataset was split into training (80%, 3391 images) and test (20%, 848 images) subsets. The training subset was further divided into a validation subset (20%, 678 images). This data was used to train and test different CNN-based models (ResNet50V2, InceptionResNetV2, NASNetLarge, Xception, InceptionV3, and DenseNet201).

The performance of these models in classifying different buildings’ characteristics was compared. Subsequently, the risk assessment results based on data extracted from the best CNN-based model were compared against traditional ground data results.

Results and Discussion

The models trained on the test dataset with transfer learning and fine-tuning resulted in Xception being the best-performing model for configurations A and B while DenseNet201 was for configuration C. Notably, the models exhibited the best accuracy for configuration A and the worst for configuration C. Thus, construction material and height (number of floors) was better classification parameter than construction epoch.

The Xception model exhibited high precision and recall for the masonry classes. As depicted in the confusion matrix, only 11.9% of masonry buildings were classified as concrete, resulting in less than actual damage estimates in case of an earthquake. However, the recall values exhibited that more than 89% of the masonry buildings were identified correctly, regardless of the number of floors. Thus, the exposure models did not underestimate the risk on a large scale.

The precision and recall values for the concrete class were higher than those for the masonry class. Classifying masonry as concrete led to risk underestimation. However, misclassifications also occurred between classes with similar vulnerabilities. Thus, the error was acceptable and did not compromise the risk assessment.

Two exposure models for predicting seismic risk were built for the Alvalade region using the buildings’ characteristics collected by civil engineers through field visits and those automatically classified by the CNN models. The seismic risk in Alvalade, considering an onshore event with a 6.0 moment magnitude, was assessed using both these models. Notably, the two models predicted practically the same impact of this event despite the misclassification of 12% of buildings.

Conclusion and Future Prospects

Overall, the researchers successfully demonstrated the efficacy of deep CNNs in the automated classification of the building stock for feeding exposure modeling using GSV images. Among the three tested sets of buildings’ characteristics, the best classification accuracy was over 80% using the Xception model.

The exposure model fed by automatic classification performed at par with a traditional ground data-based model in terms of accuracy while consuming lower time and costs. The accuracy of the CNN-based model can be further enhanced using other information sources.

The researchers further plan to develop earthquake exposure models using these algorithms to classify the building stock automatically. Additionally, the trained models will be employed in other regions of Lisbon to assess their generalization capability.

