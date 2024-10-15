Posted in | News | Technology

Reducing Emissions in Construction with Strategic Framework

In a recent review published in the journal Clean Technologies and Environmental Policy, researchers provided a comprehensive framework that integrates policy analysis, organizational practices, and technological advancements to facilitate the adoption of low-carbon practices in the sector. By synthesizing findings from existing literature and empirical data gathered through expert interviews, the study seeks to offer a pragmatic roadmap for industry stakeholders, policymakers, and researchers.

Study: Paving the way for lowering embodied carbon emissions in the building and construction sector. Image Credit: chayanuphol/Shutterstock.com

Background

The construction sector is a significant contributor to global carbon emissions, particularly through embodied carbon (EC), which refers to the total greenhouse gas emissions associated with the production of building materials and construction processes. As nations strive to meet climate goals, particularly the commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, there is an urgent need to develop effective strategies for reducing EC in the construction industry.

The literature review conducted in this study reveals a complex landscape of barriers that hinder the implementation of EC reduction strategies in the construction sector. Previous studies have identified various challenges, including organizational resistance, financial constraints, regulatory hurdles, and a lack of methodological frameworks for assessing and managing EC.

The research highlights that stakeholder, such as investors and contractors, often exhibit negative perceptions towards adopting EC reduction measures, primarily due to a lack of understanding of their importance. Additionally, the study underscores the necessity of addressing these barriers to enhance the sector's capacity to contribute to global decarbonization efforts. The Australian context is particularly emphasized, given the country's commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, which necessitates immediate and effective action within the construction industry.

Studies Highlighted in this Review

The research employs a multi-stage methodological framework that combines a literature review with qualitative data collection through expert interviews. Initially, a systematic review of peer-reviewed articles was conducted using databases such as Scopus and Web of Science, focusing on identifying barriers and strategies related to EC reduction in the construction sector. The search criteria were carefully defined to ensure relevance, leading to the selection of pertinent articles published after 2004.

Following the literature review, semi-structured interviews were conducted with 15 experts in the field, selected through a snowball sampling method. This approach allowed for the collection of rich qualitative data, capturing the perspectives of industry professionals on the current challenges and potential solutions for EC reduction.

The interview guide was structured into four sections: assessing knowledge and expertise, discussing the current situation, identifying barriers, and exploring problem-solving strategies. The data collected from the interviews were analyzed using content analysis, employing both deductive and inductive coding methods to categorize the findings.

Results and Discussion

The analysis revealed four primary barriers to implementing EC reduction strategies: organizational barriers, financial constraints, regulatory and policy challenges, and methodological issues related to data availability. Organizational barriers were characterized by resistance to change and a lack of knowledge regarding the importance of EC reduction. Financial constraints often stemmed from the perceived high costs associated with implementing low-carbon practices, while regulatory challenges included insufficient policies and frameworks to support EC reduction initiatives. Methodological barriers highlighted the need for better data collection and assessment methods to evaluate EC effectively.

In response to these barriers, the study identified six main strategies for promoting EC reduction in the construction sector. These strategies include embedding carbon reduction targets into organizational strategies, implementing supportive regulations and policies, integrating digital technologies for EC assessment, fostering cross-disciplinary coordination, building capacity and capability within organizations, and encouraging research and development initiatives.

The framework developed in this research integrates these strategies with the identified barriers, providing a structured approach for stakeholders to navigate the complexities of EC reduction. The findings emphasize the importance of collaboration among various stakeholders, including government agencies, industry leaders, and researchers, to create a conducive environment for implementing effective EC reduction measures.

Conclusion

In conclusion, this research provides a comprehensive framework for reducing embodied carbon emissions in the construction sector, addressing the critical barriers and proposing actionable strategies for stakeholders. The integration of policy analysis, organizational practices, and technological advancements creates a robust foundation for the construction industry to adopt low-carbon practices effectively.

As the sector faces increasing pressure to contribute to global decarbonization efforts, the findings of this study underscore the importance of collaboration and innovation in overcoming the challenges associated with EC reduction. By following the roadmap outlined in this research, the construction industry can enhance its capacity to meet climate goals and contribute to a sustainable, low-carbon economy. Future research should continue to build on these findings, focusing on refining strategies and exploring new avenues for collaboration to ensure the successful implementation of EC reduction initiatives.

Journal Reference

Amarasinghe I., Liu T., et al. (2024). Paving the way for lowering embodied carbon emissions in the building and construction sector. Clean Technologies and Environmental Policy. DOI: 10.1007/s10098-024-03023-6, https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s10098-024-03023-6

