Nanocarbon Transforms Cement into Self-Sensing Monitors

A recent review article published in Case Studies in Construction Materials explored the present state of research on nanocarbon materials-engineered electrical conductive cement composites (ECCCs), focusing on their self-sensing applications from 2014 to 2024. These applications led to the alternate name of ECCC as self-sensing cement composites (SSCC).

Nanocarbon Materials-Engineered ECCCs

ECCC is a multi-phase and multi-component composite of a cementitious matrix dispersed with conductive fillers, which form a conductive network structure facilitating electron transfer. The conductive fillers are generally derived from graphene, carbon nanotubes (CNTs), and carbon nanofibers (CNFs). Meanwhile, the matrix, composed of cement and aggregates, provides structural support.

Nanocarbon materials are first pre-dispersed in a solution and then combined with cement and aggregates or directly blended with dry cement and subsequently mixed with water and aggregates to prepare ECCCs. The performance of ECCCs depends on a uniform and stable dispersion of nanocarbon materials within the matrix. However, the high surface energy of nanocarbon materials makes their dispersion challenging.

Several methods have been proposed to improve the dispersion quality of nanocarbon materials in aqueous solutions, including ultrasonic dispersion, surfactant treatment, and various combined methods. However, agglomeration occurs despite using nanocarbon dispersion liquids.

As a solution, nanocarbon-coated aggregates have been proposed to prepare conductive aggregates. For instance, CNT-latex ink spray is used to synthesize a conductive aggregate by coating the original aggregates' surface. Alternatively, impregnating modified gelatin and carbon black into porous ceramics yields another kind of conductive aggregate.

Working of SSCCCs

The self-sensing properties of ECCCs originate from the changes in their internal conductive network under external forces. The introduced nanocarbon materials can establish direct contact with each other, forming efficient pathways for electrical conduction within an ECCC.

Alternatively, even without direct contact, conduction pathways can form through the quantum effects arising from the wave-like behavior of charged particles when the distance between nanocarbon materials is sufficiently close (typically less than 10 nm). This phenomenon is called tunneling conduction. Additionally, field emission, a special manifestation of tunneling conduction, occurs due to localized strong electric fields in specific nanocarbon materials like CNT.

The self-sensing ability of ECCC materials is characterized by their volumetric resistivity, resistivity index, reactance, impedance, and capacitance. Apart from the types and distribution of conductive additives, the ECCC sensing signal depends on electrode selection and arrangement, sensing signal acquisition, and the specimen's curing age, temperature, and humidity.

When an ECCC is subjected to external loads, its resistivity changes due to the redistribution of conductive fillers. Notably, the changes in the spacing between conductive fillers can induce tunneling effects. Moreover, local deformations of the cementitious composite material under external load change the intrinsic resistivity of the conductive fillers. All these factors collectively affect the sensing performance of ECCCs.

Performance and Applications

Parameters such as repeatability, hysteresis, sensitivity, and signal-to-noise ratio are used to evaluate the self-sensing performance of ECCCs. Among these, sensitivity and repeatability are the most important. Notably, different loading conditions may result in different repeatability and sensitivity evaluation parameters for ECCCs.

Overall, the development and distribution of the conductive network in ECCCs govern their electrical and self-sensing behavior. Therefore, the performance of ECCCs can be enhanced by optimizing the characteristics of the conductive fillers (including type, geometric shape, concentration, and surface treatment), optimizing their distribution, and improving their interface bonding with the cementitious matrix.

Depending on the recorded electrical signals, SSCC can reveal information such as strain, stress, cracks, and damage in cementitious composites. Therefore, these can be used in transportation information detection applications. Integrating SSCCs into bridge pavement layers or road surfaces allows monitoring and recording of traffic information, including vehicle speed, traffic volume, and dynamic weight. This improves road-use efficiency and safety and enables intelligent operation of roads.

Currently, CNTs are mainly utilized in practical applications of engineered SSCC, attributed to their high conductivity and ease of incorporation by direct mixing into cement or coating over aggregate surfaces. However, SSCC prepared from CNT-coated aggregates are rare.

Conclusion and Future Prospects

Overall, the researchers comprehensively illustrated the current state of research on nanocarbon materials-engineered ECCC, with a specific focus on SSCC applications. While these materials are promising for traffic monitoring applications, their fabrication poses several challenges.

High-quality nanocarbon material dispersions can be obtained via methods such as ultrasonic dispersion, mechanical stirring, and surfactants. However, good dispersion of nanocarbon materials in aqueous media does not always ensure the same high-quality and stable dispersion in cementitious matrices.

Additionally, nanocarbon materials can considerably compromise the workability of the cement mixture, which hinders transportation and casting processes. Agglomerated nanocarbon materials can further deteriorate the mechanical and electrical properties of cementitious composites.

Therefore, more convenient and cost-effective processes are required to realize good dispersion of nanocarbon materials in cementitious composites. This will help enhance the mechanical, electrical, and sensing performance of ECCCs.

