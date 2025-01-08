Posted in | News | Technology

Evaluating the Impact of Zero Safety Policies in Construction

A recent review article published in the Journal of Safety Research critically examined the theoretical underpinnings of the concept of zero and complemented this with a statistical evaluation of Serious Injuries and Fatalities (SIF) incident data in the United States (US) from 2018 to 2022.

Following a similar approach to prior research conducted in the United Kingdom (UK), the study assessed companies that incorporate the zero concept in their practices.

A construction worker in a yellow hard hat and reflective vest is kneeling on a construction site, carefully arranging steel rebar.​​​​​​​Study: Making zero work for construction safety in a post-zero world. Image Credit: Sach336699/Shutterstock.com

Background

Zero remains the biggest number in occupational safety. For example, the UK’s Institution of Occupational Safety and Health has launched Vision Zero (VZ) training. However, various arguments have been made against the use of zero, including the potential for under-reporting and workforce disengagement.

With the rising importance of Corporate Social Responsibility and Environmental, Social, and Governance reporting for firms, zero offers a powerful, attractive, and robust ‘value’ for firms to demonstrate their commitment.

However, it can be considered ‘snake oil for safety’ as zero initiatives are valorized for what they look and feel like rather than what they actually do for workers facing SIFs daily.

Analysis of four years of UK construction industry accident data showed that a SIF was more likely on sites operating a zero program than on a site that did not, which is called the zero paradox. The data did not demonstrate any considerable benefit of using zero for SIF incidents in the adopting firms.

Theoretical Aspects

The construction industry, established during the first Industrial Revolution, has a long history rooted in prioritizing production over people. During this era, accidents and incidents were often dismissed as "acts of God." However, occupational safety management in construction has significantly improved since then.

Related Stories

Advancements in safety technologies, management practices, and personal protective equipment have led to fewer serious injuries on job sites. Nevertheless, some specific construction tasks, such as bricklaying, and their associated challenges for workers have seen little change over time.

From a legal perspective, Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) regulations are well-established globally, though their implementation varies depending on the context. For instance, in the US, employers are required to implement measures that are "…reasonably necessary or appropriate to provide safe or healthful employment and places of employment." In the UK, employers must ensure "…so far as is reasonably practicable, the health, safety and welfare at work of all his employees."

Despite these reasonable standards, the contemporary push toward "zero" harm or injuries has become a pervasive goal in occupational safety. This shift can be attributed to the hyperbolic use of language in 21st-century society, where the pursuit of zero has become the norm. Yet, the concept of zero harm remains largely unproven and, in some cases, may create more problems than it resolves.

Zero Policies in the U.S. Construction Industry

The top 15 US construction companies by revenue in 2018 were analyzed, using company size and financial success as proxies for their commitment to safety. Of these, six had incorporated "zero" into their occupational safety policies, referred to as Zero Companies, while the remaining nine, which had not adopted or implemented a zero policy, were categorized as non-Zero Companies.

Between 2018 and 2022, Zero Companies reported 10 fatal accidents compared to 16 in non-Zero Companies. Serious injuries were also fewer in Zero Companies, with seven incidents recorded, versus 23 in non-Zero Companies. However, the data on Serious Injuries and Fatalities (SIF) incidents across the Zero Companies showed no clear pattern or evidence to support the effectiveness of zero in safety management.

These ambiguous findings, along with the lack of empirical evidence supporting the practical benefits of zero policies in both the UK and the US, cast doubt on the value of adopting zero as a safety strategy. Furthermore, concerns persist about unintended consequences, including the potential negative impact on worker engagement in safety practices when zero is pursued in the field.

Making Zero Work

The researchers concluded that construction safety could improve significantly by removing "zero" from the safety management lexicon. Its improper and ineffective implementation may have contributed to its tarnished reputation within occupational safety and health (OSH).

In a post-zero era, several strategies could make safety initiatives more effective. Focusing on Serious Injuries and Fatalities (SIFs) rather than aiming for zero across all incidents may enhance workforce engagement. However, fundamentally rethinking construction with safety as the top priority remains a significant challenge.

Alternative metrics, such as High-Energy Control Assessments (HECA), offer a different approach by moving away from direct statistical measures of safety based on incident counts.

Over time, these approaches may naturally phase out the reliance on zero, as evidence strongly suggests that its blanket use does not improve organizational safety performance or benefit workers in the field.

Journal Reference

Sherratt, F., Harch, D., & Perez, A. (2024). Making zero work for construction safety in a post-zero world. Journal of Safety Research91, 193–200. doi: 10.1016/j.jsr.2024.08.016, https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0022437524001178

Disclaimer: The views expressed here are those of the author expressed in their private capacity and do not necessarily represent the views of AZoM.com Limited T/A AZoNetwork the owner and operator of this website. This disclaimer forms part of the Terms and conditions of use of this website.

Nidhi Dhull

Written by

Nidhi Dhull

Nidhi Dhull is a freelance scientific writer, editor, and reviewer with a PhD in Physics. Nidhi has an extensive research experience in material sciences. Her research has been mainly focused on biosensing applications of thin films. During her Ph.D., she developed a noninvasive immunosensor for cortisol hormone and a paper-based biosensor for E. coli bacteria. Her works have been published in reputed journals of publishers like Elsevier and Taylor & Francis. She has also made a significant contribution to some pending patents.  

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Dhull, Nidhi. (2025, January 08). Evaluating the Impact of Zero Safety Policies in Construction. AZoBuild. Retrieved on January 14, 2025 from https://www.azobuild.com/news.aspx?newsID=23679.

  • MLA

    Dhull, Nidhi. "Evaluating the Impact of Zero Safety Policies in Construction". AZoBuild. 14 January 2025. <https://www.azobuild.com/news.aspx?newsID=23679>.

  • Chicago

    Dhull, Nidhi. "Evaluating the Impact of Zero Safety Policies in Construction". AZoBuild. https://www.azobuild.com/news.aspx?newsID=23679. (accessed January 14, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Dhull, Nidhi. 2025. Evaluating the Impact of Zero Safety Policies in Construction. AZoBuild, viewed 14 January 2025, https://www.azobuild.com/news.aspx?newsID=23679.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit
Reducing Embodied Carbon Through Design

Reducing Embodied Carbon Through Design

With an increase in the pressure to decarbonize the built environment and build more carbon-neutral buildings, the reduction of embodied carbon has become of great importance.

Calcium Carbonate Concrete: Building on Recycling

Calcium Carbonate Concrete: Building on Recycling

AZoBuild talks to Professors Noguchi and Maruyama about their research and development of Calcium Carbonate Concrete (CCC), a new material that has the potential to cause a sustainable revolution in the construction industry.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback