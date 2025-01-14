Posted in | News | Materials and Engineering | Technology

Advanced Concrete Mixtures Show Enhanced Radiation Shielding for Photons and Neutrons

A recent study published in Nuclear Analysis takes a deep dive into how different types of concrete handle radiation shielding. Researchers tested 15 concrete mixtures to see how well they blocked photon rays and neutrons—two forms of radiation that can pose serious risks in places like nuclear reactors, medical facilities, and radioactive waste storage sites.

A man holding a yellow instrument for measuring a level of radiation on the background of an old stone wall.
Study: Assessment of radiation shielding properties for some concrete mixtures against photon and neutron radiations. Image Credit: Photosite/Shutterstock.com

Using advanced computational tools, the team analyzed key factors like how much radiation each concrete type absorbs, how thick the material needs to be to provide protection, and how effective it is at slowing down fast neutrons. Their findings could help guide the development of better radiation-shielding materials for various applications.

Why Concrete Matters in Radiation Protection

Concrete is already widely used to shield against radiation because it’s effective, affordable, and easy to work with. However, not all concrete is created equal. While standard concrete does a decent job of blocking radiation, it can be significantly improved by tweaking its composition.

For example, adding materials like boron carbide boosts its ability to block neutrons, while heavy aggregates like barite and magnetite help shield against photons (a form of gamma radiation). Hybrid mixtures that combine different additives can provide well-rounded protection against both.

This study set out to compare the shielding performance of several types of concrete, ranging from standard formulations to those with specialized additives, to identify which ones work best for different types of radiation.

How the Study Was Conducted

The researchers used three powerful computational tools to analyze the shielding properties of 15 concrete mixtures:

  • MCNP: A simulation tool that tracks how particles interact with different materials.
  • Phy-X: A program that measures how photons interact with matter.
  • XCOM: A database that provides photon cross-section data.

They tested how well each concrete type blocked radiation from common sources, including X-rays and isotopes like 137Cs and 60Co. For neutrons, they examined how well the materials reduced radiation from a 252Cf source, using 5 cm of polyethylene as a first layer to slow down the neutrons before they hit the concrete.

The concrete mixtures included everyday types like Ordinary Concrete (OC) and Portland Concrete (P), as well as specialized ones like Barite (BA), Iron-Portland (IP), and hybrid mixes such as Luminite-Colemanite-Barite (LCB).

Results and Discussion

Concrete types with high-density materials like barite and iron were the most effective at shielding against photon radiation. Iron-Portland (IP) and Ferro-phosphorus (FP) concretes performed best, needing only thin layers (about 2.4–2.9 cm) to block half of the radiation at 1.5 MeV energy levels. For low-energy photons, concretes with heavy elements boosted the photoelectric effect, making them more effective at absorbing radiation. At higher energy levels, however, all the materials performed similarly, with thickness playing a more critical role than composition.

Neutrons are harder to block than photons, but the study found that concretes with a high iron content, such as Iron-Limonite (IL) and Ferro-phosphorus (FP), were the most effective. These materials had the highest neutron removal rates, meaning they were excellent at absorbing or deflecting fast-moving neutrons. On the other hand, lighter materials like Portland Concrete (P) and Colemanite-Barite (CB) were less effective, requiring much thicker layers to provide comparable protection.

When the team tested the concretes against neutrons from a 252Cf source, heavy concretes like Barite (BA) and Iron-Portland (IP) showed lower radiation transmittance (around 30 %), compared to lighter mixtures like Portland, which allowed up to 50 % of the radiation to pass through.

Hybrid concretes, like Luminite-Colemanite-Barite (LCB), struck a balance by offering good protection against both photons and neutrons. These mixtures are ideal for environments where multiple types of radiation are present.

Key Takeaways

This study highlighted how tweaking the composition of concrete can make a huge difference in its ability to shield against radiation.

  • Best for Photons: Iron-Portland (IP) and Ferro-phosphorus (FP) concretes.
  • Best for Neutrons: Iron-Limonite (IL) and Ferro-phosphorus (FP) concretes.
  • Best All-Rounder: Hybrid mixtures like LCB for environments with mixed radiation types.

The findings underscore the need to tailor concrete formulations to specific radiation environments. For instance, facilities handling mixed photon and neutron sources, such as nuclear reactors or spent fuel storage sites, may benefit from hybrid concretes. On the other hand, photon-dominated environments, like X-ray facilities, could optimize shielding with high-density, iron-rich concretes like IP or FP.

By providing a detailed understanding of how composition and thickness influence radiation shielding, this research offers practical guidance for designing safer, more effective shielding materials for critical applications.

Journal Reference

El Azzaoui, B. et al. (2025). Assessment of radiation shielding properties for some concrete mixtures against photon and neutron radiations. Nuclear Analysis, 100152. DOI: 10.1016/j.nucana.2025.100152, https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2773183925000011

