Study Explores Construction Waste Management and Economic Benefits

A recent study published in Cleaner Waste Systems introduces a model for classifying construction waste (CW) and assessing its economic benefits. The research aims to better understand CW generation and evaluate the financial advantages of different disposal methods. The proposed methodology was tested in a case study on a public building project in Shenzhen, China.

Study: Generation Characteristics and Disposal Paths of Construction Waste in Public Building Project: A Case Study. Image Credit: DedMityay/Shutterstock.com

Background

The construction industry’s rapid expansion has intensified the problem of construction and demolition (C&D) waste, which primarily comes from new builds, renovations, and demolitions. Much of this waste ends up in landfills or is disposed of improperly, leading to environmental damage and financial losses. At the same time, opportunities for cost savings or profit through recycling often go unexploited.

Integrating an economic assessment of waste disposal into CW management strategies can help construction firms optimize waste handling and maximize profitability. However, existing methods—such as field surveys, classification systems, material flow analysis, and building information modeling—tend to focus on the construction process as a whole, rather than breaking it down by project stage.

This study addresses that gap by developing a stage-specific CW classification system and an economic benefits analysis model, helping construction teams make more informed decisions about waste management.

Methods

The researchers conducted semi-structured interviews and economic analyses to assess CW generation patterns and disposal profitability. Their case study focused on a public building construction project in Shenzhen, part of the “Zero-Waste Construction Site” initiative certified by the China Building Technology Center in 2022.

The study divided the construction process into three key stages: foundation, main structure, and decoration. Each stage was further categorized into 16 specific waste sources. Interviews with three project managers provided insights into CW composition, quantity, key sources, and disposal methods. The responses were supplemented with project records on procurement, waste management, and transportation.

An economic benefits assessment model was then developed to evaluate the financial potential of different disposal paths, considering cost savings from on-site recycling, profits or costs from off-site processing, and landfill expenses.

Results and Discussion

The classification system identified major CW components, including soil dregs, slurry, metal, brick, concrete, and various materials from decoration (e.g., ceramics, glass, plastic, cardboard, gypsum, and paint). While waste types varied by construction stage, decoration waste was the most diverse. Soil dregs made up the largest share of total CW, followed by slurry and concrete waste.

Among the three construction stages, the foundation phase had the highest waste generation rate (WGR). However, in this case study, the WGR was notably lower than typical projects due to the use of prefabrication techniques, which significantly reduced soil dregs and slurry.

The study identified three primary waste disposal methods: on-site recycling, off-site processing, and landfilling. On-site recycling—such as producing recycled aggregates or reusing metal—proved to be the most financially beneficial. Additionally, renting equipment for on-site processing, rather than purchasing it, further improved cost efficiency.

The total estimated economic benefit of CW disposal in the case study was 1,228,898 yuan (RMB), with breakdowns as follows:

1,376,894 yuan from on-site utilization

144,969 yuan from off-site utilization

392,965 yuan in landfill costs

Conclusion and Future Prospects

Overall, this study successfully developed a method for analyzing CW generation (in terms of quantity, composition, and key sources) and assessing the financial viability of different disposal paths. Applying this approach to a real-world project provided valuable data for optimizing CW management strategies.

Based on the findings, the researchers proposed five key strategies for reducing CW:

Financial incentives for sustainable waste practices Policy support to encourage responsible waste management Adoption of modern construction techniques Integration of intelligent technology for waste tracking and management Increased focus on on-site waste utilization

The authors suggest that their classification system and economic assessment model can be adapted based on project scale and complexity. For smaller projects, where waste streams are simpler and disposal options more limited, further refinements may be necessary.

Future research should expand to different building types and explore improved data collection methods. Additionally, further studies on CW reduction strategies could enhance waste management practices tailored to specific construction projects.

Journal Reference

Wu, H. et al. (2025). Generation Characteristics and Disposal Paths of Construction Waste in Public Building Project: A Case Study. Cleaner Waste Systems, 100211. DOI: 10.1016/j.clwas.2025.100211, https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2772912525000090

