Posted in | News | Materials and Engineering

Zero-Waste Concrete Construction? EarthWorks Offers a Cost-Effective Solution

A recent study in Construction and Building Materials introduces EarthWorks, a method for 3D-printing recyclable earthen formworks using waste soil from construction sites. These shape-optimized, code-compliant structures offer an efficient and sustainable approach to reinforced concrete construction while supporting zero-waste and circular economy principles.

Construction site background.
Study: EarthWorks: Zero waste 3D printed earthen formwork for shape-optimized, reinforced concrete construction. Image Credit: creator12/Shutterstock.com

The Challenge of Sustainable Concrete Construction

With urbanization accelerating and environmental concerns growing, reducing concrete use and improving sustainability in construction have become priorities. One solution is to optimize the shape of concrete structures to minimize material consumption. However, implementing these optimized designs requires custom formwork and skilled labor, presenting logistical and financial challenges.

Improving the efficiency of formwork production can enhance resource use and lower construction costs. Using a low-cost material like mud further reduces expenses. This study explores how locally sourced materials and additive manufacturing (AM), a flexible 3D-printing method, can address these challenges, making 3D-printed earthen formworks both practical and scalable.

Study Outline

Related Stories

For the study, the researchers tested various techniques for designing and printing formworks that accommodate conventional reinforcement, hydrostatic pressure, and precise connections. Instead of focusing solely on finished building elements, they developed temporary formworks for reinforced concrete, allowing for the creation of complex 3D geometries through continuous extrusion.

For the formworks, they used minimally treated mud, primarily sourced from construction sites. The mechanical properties of the soil were analyzed to optimize its suitability for AM technology. Large-scale 3D printing allowed for precise, custom-shaped formworks.

To improve performance, the EarthWorks method incorporated additives such as straw and a wax-like coating to limit water absorption from the concrete. Cylindrical samples with varying water content (5 %–20 %) were tested under hydrostatic pressure to assess the durability of the formworks. These tests, conducted by researchers at MIT, helped determine the most effective conditions for successful implementation.

Results and Discussion

The cylindrical formworks were tested under wet concrete at 0.11 MPa pressure, demonstrating good structural integrity. Failures occurred only in samples with 15 %–20 % water content. Cylinders with less than 10 % water content maintained their shape, while those with higher moisture levels showed stress-related buckling and splitting approximately 5 cm from the base.

These findings suggest that EarthWorks can support the construction of complex, optimized structures using a cost-effective and low-carbon formwork method. Unlike traditional wooden formworks, which require a two-step construction process—building the form first and then pouring the concrete—EarthWorks allows for the direct use of on-site waste soil to create precise, flexible molds, improving efficiency.

Beyond cost savings, this method offers significant environmental benefits. It reduces emissions associated with traditional formwork materials and ensures that concrete is used only where structurally necessary. According to the study, incorporating shape optimization through EarthWorks could lower the carbon footprint of reinforced concrete frames by over 50 %.

Future Applications

The study confirms that additive manufacturing can efficiently produce shape-optimized concrete structures using low-carbon, fully recyclable formworks. The EarthWorks method is already being considered for real-world construction applications.

To help transition this innovation into industry practice, the research team has established FORMA Systems. While adopting EarthWorks requires access to a large-scale 3D printer, the long-term material savings may justify the investment.

Beyond formworks, this approach could be expanded to other applications. Future possibilities include constructing templates for multi-story residential buildings using earth-based materials. However, refining and standardizing adobe construction techniques will be necessary to ensure cost efficiency. EarthWorks presents a promising pathway for building stronger, more cost-effective, and environmentally sustainable structures.

Journal Reference

Curth, A. et al. (2024). EarthWorks: Zero waste 3D printed earthen formwork for shape-optimized, reinforced concrete construction. Construction and Building Materials449, 138387. DOI: 10.1016/j.conbuildmat.2024.138387, https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0950061824035293

Disclaimer: The views expressed here are those of the author expressed in their private capacity and do not necessarily represent the views of AZoM.com Limited T/A AZoNetwork the owner and operator of this website. This disclaimer forms part of the Terms and conditions of use of this website.

Nidhi Dhull

Written by

Nidhi Dhull

Nidhi Dhull is a freelance scientific writer, editor, and reviewer with a PhD in Physics. Nidhi has an extensive research experience in material sciences. Her research has been mainly focused on biosensing applications of thin films. During her Ph.D., she developed a noninvasive immunosensor for cortisol hormone and a paper-based biosensor for E. coli bacteria. Her works have been published in reputed journals of publishers like Elsevier and Taylor & Francis. She has also made a significant contribution to some pending patents.  

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Dhull, Nidhi. (2025, February 04). Zero-Waste Concrete Construction? EarthWorks Offers a Cost-Effective Solution. AZoBuild. Retrieved on February 04, 2025 from https://www.azobuild.com/news.aspx?newsID=23702.

  • MLA

    Dhull, Nidhi. "Zero-Waste Concrete Construction? EarthWorks Offers a Cost-Effective Solution". AZoBuild. 04 February 2025. <https://www.azobuild.com/news.aspx?newsID=23702>.

  • Chicago

    Dhull, Nidhi. "Zero-Waste Concrete Construction? EarthWorks Offers a Cost-Effective Solution". AZoBuild. https://www.azobuild.com/news.aspx?newsID=23702. (accessed February 04, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Dhull, Nidhi. 2025. Zero-Waste Concrete Construction? EarthWorks Offers a Cost-Effective Solution. AZoBuild, viewed 04 February 2025, https://www.azobuild.com/news.aspx?newsID=23702.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit
Reducing Embodied Carbon Through Design

Reducing Embodied Carbon Through Design

With an increase in the pressure to decarbonize the built environment and build more carbon-neutral buildings, the reduction of embodied carbon has become of great importance.

Calcium Carbonate Concrete: Building on Recycling

Calcium Carbonate Concrete: Building on Recycling

AZoBuild talks to Professors Noguchi and Maruyama about their research and development of Calcium Carbonate Concrete (CCC), a new material that has the potential to cause a sustainable revolution in the construction industry.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback