Can Regenerative Design Solve the Climate Crisis? University of Bath Thinks So

The University of Bath’s Centre for Regenerative Design & Engineering for a Net Positive World (RENEW) has introduced a manifesto aimed at tackling the climate crisis. This handbook serves as a guide for creating Net Positive buildings, systems, and technologies that contribute to environmental and social well-being.

What is Regenerative Design and Engineering?

RENEW’s manifesto defines regenerative design and engineering as self-sustaining, Net Positive solutions that actively restore the balance between human activity and nature. It traces the origins of this concept, presents actionable principles, and lays out a framework for real-world implementation.

At its core, regenerative design goes beyond reducing harm—it aims to rebuild and enrich natural systems. The manifesto pushes for a shift beyond Net Zero targets, advocating for Net Positive strategies in design, construction, and manufacturing that deliver tangible benefits for people, communities, and the planet.

To drive adoption, the manifesto brings together multiple definitions of regenerative design, making it more accessible to professionals in engineering, architecture, policy, and industry.

Inside the RENEW Manifesto

Developed by more than 40 experts spanning water and chemical engineering, architecture, materials science, and urban planning, the manifesto is a collaborative effort enriched by insights from external industry advisors.

Rather than just alleviating environmental issues, the manifesto champions regenerative solutions that create ecological, social, cultural, and economic benefits. It delivers a clear definition, key principles, and a structured framework, positioning it as a crucial tool in tackling global challenges.

A University of Bath study surveying 10,000 children worldwide found that 75 % fear the future, while 83 % believe society has failed to care for the planet. This manifesto seeks to offer hope, helping shape a world where both humanity and nature can thrive.

Six Key Principles of Regenerative Design

The manifesto highlights six guiding principles:

Reflective Governance – Developing adaptable metrics and monitoring systems to measure impact. Interconnectivity – Acknowledging the deep interdependence between communities and ecosystems. Working with Nature – Aligning human systems with natural patterns, cycles, and processes. Prioritizing Net Positive Solutions – Advancing restoration, regeneration, and repurposing waste into new resources. Building Resilience – Creating systems that can adapt, diversify, and renew even in times of change. Knowledge Sharing – Documenting and distributing best practices to foster global adoption of regenerative principles.

The MAGMA Framework: Turning Principles into Action

To support practical implementation, the manifesto introduces the MAGMA framework—Mindset, Assess, Goals, Metrics, and Activate.

A RENEW champion should be appointed to maintain a forward-thinking mindset and prevent a return to outdated practices. Existing systems must be assessed to identify depletion points and uncover opportunities for ecosystem regeneration. Setting clear regenerative goals helps shift beyond damage control toward broader ecological and societal benefits.

Metrics should be developed to track ecological health, cultural enrichment, community well-being, and sustainability. Activation involves engaging a diverse group of stakeholders—community members, experts, and policymakers—to foster collaboration and innovation.

The Road Ahead

The RENEW manifesto provides a powerful starting point for the transition to a Net Positive future. Achieving this vision demands new ideas, scientific advancements, and collective effort. The challenge is great, but so is the opportunity to make a lasting impact.

